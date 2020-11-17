MrBeast announces his own YouTube Rewind 2020, wins over the internet

For all those who were disappointed over YouTube cancelling their highly-anticipated 'Rewind' event, there is now officially reason to rejoice, as MrBeast has come to the rescue.

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, recently tweeted that since YouTube had cancelled their 'Rewind' event, he would be making one instead.

He also sent an open invitation to get more creators on board, and the internet rejoiced on seeing his tweet:

When it comes to a monumental series like YouTube Rewind, who better than one of their biggest creators in the world, in MrBeast, to step in and take charge.

As expected, in the aftermath of his tweet, the online community went into meltdown, as they enthusiastically reacted to a YouTube Rewind ft. MrBeast.

YouTube Rewind 2020 ft. MrBeast

MrBeast is one of the biggest and most popular content creators and YouTubers today, and he has cultivated a unique online persona, which oscillates between philanthropy and entertainment.

From hosting eye-watering giveaway contests to undertaking ridiculous challenges and stunts, MrBeast is a unique brand in himself, who continues to grow from strength to strength with each passing year.

YouTube Rewind, which takes place annually in December, is one of the most anticipated events of the year, and chronicles the most iconic videos, events and moments from the year gone by.

Despite the hype, it is also one of the most polarising series on YouTube, as it often gets "ratioed" by dislikes, as witnessed in 2018 and 2019.

While a YouTube Rewind for 2020 seemed to be looming large, YouTube recently announced that it would not be going ahead with it, on account of all that has happened this year, especially because of the ongoing global pandemic:

However, it now seems like we will be getting a YouTube Rewind in 2020 after all, thanks to MrBeast, who appears more than willing to pay homage to the year gone by, in his own trademark way.

Check out some of the responses online, as fans reacted to YouTube Rewind 2020 ft. MrBeast:

As the hype surrounding a MrBeast x YouTube Rewind 2020 continues to grow online, it certainly remains to be seen how the entire plan comes into the action. Moreover, fans can take solace in the fact that whenever MrBeast is involved, the possibilities are endless.