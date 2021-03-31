MrBeast gives away $50,000 to a random player after winning a game of Fortnite

In celebration of Fortnite season 6 Primal launch, Epic Games has partnered with MrBeast to build hype for the latest iteration of the Fortnite meta. In the challenge posed by MrBeast, $50,000 was on the line for a random player who would win the amount if he managed to carry MrBeast and his friends to a Victory Royale.

MrBeast gives away $50,000 to a Fortnite player

In a one of it's kind challenge, MrBeast and his friends were assigned a player by Epic Games who was tasked with the objective of carrying the squad to a win to get a cash infusion of $50,000 in his bank account. Fortnite player Joshie was selected for the task and seemed more than ready to take up the challenge.

Landing at Dirty Docks, the four-man squad began their game with struggles as most of the squad had no idea how to even land. After a few scuffles the squad began their shenanigans messing about with various game elements like grabbing chicken and floating away with it.

After steamrolling a few squads, MrBeast saw that it was far too easy for Joshie at that point and set a new challenge that he and Chandler weren't allowed to shoot anymore, something they kept their word to until the end of the game.

Hilariously, for an extra $100, Joshie even threw a downed Chandler back into the zone and continued the game as if nothing happened. Essentially 1v4-ing the final few squads, Joshie managed to pull off the win and won $50,000 for himself after successfully carrying the MrBeast squad across the line for the 'Victory Royale.'

