MrBeast offers participants $10,000 to quit Finger on the App challenge 

The Finger on the App challenge is coming to an end soon, and YouTube sensation and Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has started paying people to quit before it draws to a close.

The first iteration of the challenge was an astounding success, so it's no surprise that the American YouTuber came out with a second edition of the challenge.

The challenge is coming to a close, but MrBeast has started distributing money to sway the participants away from the $100,000 cash prize.

MrBeast makes streamer quit the Finger on the App challenge

Over the course of his YouTube career, MrBeast has given away ridiculous sums of money, houses, cars and has even paid off debts of his ardent followers and subscribers.

To the 9 people that still have their finger on the app, if any of you take your finger off in the next 10 minutes I’ll give you $10,000! pic.twitter.com/BqUBC45vTn — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 22, 2021

Looks like a third person took their finger off but it was slightly after the 10 minutes was up... I’m still going to give them $10,000 cause why not lol — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 22, 2021

The Finger on the App challenge has taken the internet by storm. The premise of the game is pretty simple. All players need to keep their finger on the screen, and the participant who holds it for the longest duration bags a cash prize.

Looks like a 4th person just won $10,000 lol



5 people remain! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 22, 2021

The streamer revealed the other day that only 10 participants remained from scores of players who had applied. He also admitted that some participants started bargaining with him and stated that they’d quit for certain things.

DattleB had been streaming the challenge on his Twitch channel and revealed that he would quit before it concluded if MrBeast offered him $10,000.

Unsurprisingly, the philanthropic YouTuber agreed and offered the same deal to the remaining participants. Following DattleB, three other participants decided to take the money and run.

Just like the last Finger on the App challenge, the guaranteed cash is enough for some to bow out and not worry about winning the $100,000.

Last time, MrBeast decided to make things interesting and offered the top four participants with $20,000 each. There's been no update on whether he has similar plans this time around, but fans can expect more interesting news as the challenge draws to a close.