MrBeast takes a subtle dig at Tana Mongeau after winning Creator of the Year 

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has officially been crowned this year's Creator of the Year at the annual Streamy Awards.
After a monumental year marked by extensive philanthropic work and hosting epic crossover streams, MrBeast took home the coveted Creator of the Year award, which many felt was long overdue.
As he took to Twitter to thank his fans for his latest achievement, he also included a subtle dig at Tana Mongeau, who had infamously taken home the award in 2019, amid much backlash.
It was in jest of course, as he later clarified that it was just a joke on his part, as he proceeded to thank everyone for their support:
Post his cheeky tweet, several of his fans took to Twitter to celebrate his much-deserved win and the fact that he finally received justice for his controversial loss to Tana Mongeau last year.
Twitter reacts as MrBeast takes home Creator of the Year 2020
MrBeast has been an inspirational figure for many in the gaming community, courtesy of his numerous charity streams, extensive philanthropic work and environmental awareness programmes.
Apart from being an entertaining persona who hosts ridiculous challenges and stunts, MrBeast has made a name for himself as a youth icon, which is extremely motivated to give back to society and nature.
Moreover, the fact that he is still just 22 is certainly praise-worthy and speaks volumes of his wholesome persona.
On account of these traits, he had amassed millions of followers across the globe, who were left extremely disappointed last year when he ended up losing out to American internet personality and model, Tana Mongeau.
On the occasion of the Streamy Awards 2020 recently, fans of MrBeast feared the worst as they hoped that their favourite creator would not end up getting snubbed again.
However, to their delight, the Streamy Awards ended up redeeming themselves as they announced MrBeast as the Creator of the Year for 2020.
In light of his recent dig at Tana Mongeau, fans took to Twitter to express their views on the recent development:
With his latest achievement, MrBeast caps off an extremely successful year and now seems all set to take 2021 by storm.
Published 13 Dec 2020, 12:23 IST