MrBeast takes a subtle dig at Tana Mongeau after winning Creator of the Year 

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has officially been crowned this year's Creator of the Year at the annual Streamy Awards.

After a monumental year marked by extensive philanthropic work and hosting epic crossover streams, MrBeast took home the coveted Creator of the Year award, which many felt was long overdue.

As he took to Twitter to thank his fans for his latest achievement, he also included a subtle dig at Tana Mongeau, who had infamously taken home the award in 2019, amid much backlash.

Ayyy, we didn’t lose to Tana this year 😂 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 13, 2020

It was in jest of course, as he later clarified that it was just a joke on his part, as he proceeded to thank everyone for their support:

Jokes, thanks everybody ❤️ — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 13, 2020

Post his cheeky tweet, several of his fans took to Twitter to celebrate his much-deserved win and the fact that he finally received justice for his controversial loss to Tana Mongeau last year.

Twitter reacts as MrBeast takes home Creator of the Year 2020

MrBeast has been an inspirational figure for many in the gaming community, courtesy of his numerous charity streams, extensive philanthropic work and environmental awareness programmes.

Apart from being an entertaining persona who hosts ridiculous challenges and stunts, MrBeast has made a name for himself as a youth icon, which is extremely motivated to give back to society and nature.

Moreover, the fact that he is still just 22 is certainly praise-worthy and speaks volumes of his wholesome persona.

On account of these traits, he had amassed millions of followers across the globe, who were left extremely disappointed last year when he ended up losing out to American internet personality and model, Tana Mongeau.

So Tana wins creator of the year for the streamys ?



How? No offense Tana congrats. But what’s the actual point of an award show if the data doesn’t back up the award ? This should be based sub growth & views. Clearly without a doubt @MrBeastYT is creator of the year! pic.twitter.com/tuEXj6avUf — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 14, 2019

Mr Beast starts a project to plant 20,000,000 trees to help save the environment. Tana Mongeau has a failed MTV series & gets fake married and wins Creator of the Year. The Streamys are an absolute joke. — Peter Monn (@petermonn) December 14, 2019

Tana Mongeau is the Alinity of YouTube.



how she won creator of the year over MrBeast is fucking way beyond me lmao



Marrying Jake Paul>> planting millions of trees and giving millions of dollars away with each video uploaded, original and viral.



Makes sense. — Far Cry 7’s Villain (@ThisOffendsMeTV) December 14, 2019

On the occasion of the Streamy Awards 2020 recently, fans of MrBeast feared the worst as they hoped that their favourite creator would not end up getting snubbed again.

However, to their delight, the Streamy Awards ended up redeeming themselves as they announced MrBeast as the Creator of the Year for 2020.

In light of his recent dig at Tana Mongeau, fans took to Twitter to express their views on the recent development:

SO DESERVED U ABSOLUTE KING — nicole ➐ (@nickybanuelos1) December 13, 2020

YOU FUCKING DESERVED THAT — kio ➐ (@DREAMOFFLINE) December 13, 2020

CONGRATS U DESERVE IT — Clark 2.0 🙄💕🌏☄️ (@OprahSiden) December 13, 2020

Mr. Beast just won creator of the year at the Streamys. This does put a smile on my face, he finally got justice for that bullshit when they screwed him over last year, and gave the award to Tana Mongeau. — Anime Simp But Festive 🎄 (@GeekyGamerHD45_) December 13, 2020

I'M SO PROUD OF @MrBeastYT FOR WINNING THE CREATOR OF THE YEAR STREAMYS AWARD!! YOU'VE DONE SO MUCH TO HELP SO MANY PEOPLE!! GOOD JOB AND LOVE YOU AND THE CREW :D ❤❤ — h a y l e - - ✨ (@whisp3rxx) December 13, 2020

IM SO PROUD OF YOU! I’ve been watching you for 2 years and to see how far youve come makes me cry — Shay :} || 2 million saplings 🌱❤️ (@shaywasfound) December 13, 2020

You deserve the world mr beast — Carl (@OGRealCarl) December 13, 2020

With his latest achievement, MrBeast caps off an extremely successful year and now seems all set to take 2021 by storm.