Ms. Marvel not exactly a fan of Captain Marvel; internet finds negative reviews from a year ago

Kamala Khan, i.e., Ms. Marvel, is a fictional superhero and Marvel’s first Muslim character to headline her own comic. She made her first appearance in Captain Marvel #14, and went on to star in a solo series called Ms. Marvel in 2014.

In the comics, Ms. Marvel shares a rather interesting relationship with Captain Marvel, almost looking up to her like an idol.

Recently, Disney had announced that actress Iman Vellani would be playing this role in a Disney+ series based on the character. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also confirmed that in addition to the Disney+ series, Iman would be part of future Marvel films.

Image Credits: ExBulletin

Ms. Marvel might not exactly be a fan of Captain Marvel, if the internet’s findings are anything to go by

For Iman, this is her first Hollywood production. However, she already has experience in movies and was part of the Toronto Film Festival 2019’s Next Wave Committee. This panel was tasked with adding a special tag to films that would resonate with her peers, though these films were already programmed into other categories.

Image Credits: Letterboxd

Regardless, considering the role that she has taken up and the fact that she will be a part of future Marvel movies, the internet might have found a somewhat problematic post.

In 2019, Iman’s Letterboxd account posted a review on Captain Marvel, where she merely gave the movie two stars, suggesting she did not quite like it.

She did make it clear that these stats were not for Brie Larson, the actor portraying the superhero, and that she was willing to sacrifice her own life for her!

Advertisement

However, fans were quick to comment on the review. Most said that Iman has every right to have an opinion and said that she does not have to like all Marvel movies just because she is starring in one.

Image Credits: LetterBoxd

Image Credits: Letterboxd

Apart from Captain Marvel, there are a whole bunch of movies that Iman rated poorly. The films she gave ½ stars to are listed below. As you can see, the list includes movies such as Spider-Man 2 and Justice League.