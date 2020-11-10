MSI production plant in China catches fire

A video showing a fire that had broken out at a major MSI production plant in China recently went viral.

The news initially broke out on Reddit, with user bigfag651 claiming that the MSI headquarters in China that had caught fire. However, MSI is a Taiwanese company, and users were quick to point out that the building in question therefore, cannot be the headquarters of the Taiwanese corporation.

The incident actually took place at a major production plant in Kunshan, China, and consisted of two factories and a research development center. The MSI plant was established in 2003, and there has been no official statement on the matter, or the damage that the company has suffered, as of yet.

MSI production plant in China caught on fire

As mentioned above, the incident was posted about on Reddit, where people initially claimed that it was the MSI headquarters that had caught fire. However, some users, via the comments, explained that MSI is a Taiwanese company, and that it is merely a production plant that has caught fire.

As you can see in the video below, a huge swirl of white smoke can be seen emanating from the main building. The video suggests that it was indeed a large fire, which seemed capable of causing widespread damage. Until now, MSI has not yet revealed any other details about the incident.

However, with the fire clearly a big one, users on Reddit were concerned about the damage caused to the company, and hoped that all the employees were able to escape without major difficulty.

Around early July, MSI CEO Charles Chiang tragically died after falling off the seventh floor of a building in Taipei’s Zhong district. Mr. Chiang was the CEO of the company since January 2019, and had worked at MSI for more than 20 years.

Hence, this was the second unfortunate event that the company has seen over the past few months. As always, we will keep updating any further details on the matter, when and if they emerge.