MTG introduces new mechanics for Outlaws of Thunder Junction: Crimes, Plot, and more

MTG’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction is set to bring out some interesting new mechanics. As this is a Wild West setting, players can expect a lot of new content and rules based around being sneaky and underhanded. Considering that the protagonists of this set are all famous Magic: The Gathering villains, you can expect crime to run rampant in this expansion. Of course, Wizards of the Coast encourages players to commit crimes - only in-game, of course!

I took part in a preview of Outlaws of Thunder Junction, where I saw all the new mechanics coming in this MTG expansion. I’m very excited about some of these, as a player, and a fan of the game. Here’s what you can expect in April 2024.

All new mechanics for MTG’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction expansion

1) Crimes

Freestrider Lookout in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Crimes are possibly the biggest new mechanic in MTG’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction. A Crime has a very specific definition to make it a little harder for players to take too much advantage of this:

“Any spell or ability that targets an opponent or their permanents, spells, or cards in the graveyard.”

That means, sure, you can cast something like Giant Growth on an opponent’s card, and that counts as a crime. It doesn’t have to be a negative buff - this could become very interesting as it pertains to politics in Commander decks, with players helping each other out.

There are many cards in the MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction expansion that take advantage of this - but it usually only allows for a once-per-turn effect. For example, Freestrider Lookout lets you look at the top five of your deck anytime you commit a crime.

You can then put a land card into play tapped and the rest back in a random order. However, this can only happen once a turn to prevent things from getting out of hand. It’s such an interesting way to affect the flow of a game.

2) Plot

Slickshot Show-Off in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

In MTG, it’s so important to think two steps ahead of the other players, and the new Plot mechanic in Outlaws of Thunder Junction exemplifies that. This is an ability that you can only play at Sorcery speed and has a specific mana cost. Pay that mana cost, and exile that card from your hand. Plot cards won’t always be the mana cost of the card in question either - the developers confirmed this.

You can then cast this card at a later date, also at Sorcery speed, without paying its mana cost. The example they gave was for Slickshot Show-Off, which is a Bird Wizard with Flying and Haste. Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, it gets +2/+0 until the end of the turn.

So, you Plot this early and hold it back until the game is ready to be won. Drop it into play when your opponent is tapped out, buff it to incredible heights, and smash someone down in one swing. It’s an incredible card. It also pairs nicely with another new mechanic, Spree.

3) Spree

Great Train Heist in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Spree is an incredibly fun new take on Modular cards in MTG’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction and a great mechanic. Several cards in this expansion will feature the Spree mechanic. When you cast this spell, you must pay at least one of the extra costs. You don’t have to pay them all - but you can!

In the case of Great Train Heist, I see it as an incredible token deck win mechanic. When you cast this spell, you can trigger the following effects:

2R: Untap all creatures you control. If it’s your combat phase, there is an additional combat phase after this.

2: Creatures you control get +1/+0 and gain the first strike until the end of the turn.

R: Choose a target opponent. Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to that player this turn, create a tapped Treasure token.

This type of card gives players various ways to influence a game, all on one card. I’m such a big fan of these and think they will affect the meta in some interesting ways.

4) Mount & Saddle

The Gitrog, Ravenous Ride in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Another new mechanic for MTG’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction is very similar to a current mechanic in Vehicle. Technically, only Saddle is the new ability. Mount is just a fresh creature type that specifically interacts with this mechanic. You’ll see Saddle and a number on these cards:

“Tap any number of creatures you control with power N or more: This mount becomes saddled until end of turn. Saddle only as a sorcery.”

In the case of The Gitrog, Ravenous Ride, it has Saddle 1, so you only need to tap creatures with a power of 1 at a minimum. However, whenever it deals combat damage to a player, you can sacrifice a saddled creature to it this turn. If you do, draw X cards and put X lands from your hand into play tapped, where X is the sacrificed creature's power.

As you can see, this MTG mechanic can be terrifyingly powerful, depending on what you’re willing to do. This is a very potent card for a Black/Green deck, as far as I see, but it’s not going to be the only Mount in this expansion.

5) Outlaws

Rakdos, the Muscle in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Outlaws are a specific set of creature types, similar to the Dungeons & Dragons expansion’s Adventuring Parties. Outlaws are any Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Rogues, and Warlocks - past, present, and future. There will be cards in the set that trigger based on these, and interesting interactions will be seen.

MTG’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction releases on April 19, 2024, and will debut alongside a set of four powerful Commander decks.