MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm brings back enemy Fetch Lands and Ultimatums as Special Guests

There’s a lot to love about the upcoming MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm expansion, from the Commander Decks to the amazing Special Guest cards. I’m not always excited about the Special Guest content, because it doesn’t always feel useful, but in this case, I’m thrilled. Available in both the regular and collector boosters, players can find Enemy Fetch Lands from Zendikar, as well as Ultimatums from the Ikoria expansion.

These will almost certainly be fairly rare pulls from your MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm packs, but the Special Guest cards nonetheless are a very exciting prospect. Seeing classic cards (and more recent, but powerful cards) come back is always a treat for a long-time player such as myself.

MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm Special Guest Cards revealed: Zendikar Fetch Lands and Ikoria Ultimatums

MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm continues the tradition of powerful, desirable Special Guest cards, with a series of Fetch Lands and Ultimatums. The only downside to them is that they, like other Special Guests, are only viable for formats they’re already legal in. That means that they aren’t being added to the Standard meta —- however, you can certainly use them in Commander, if that is your preferred method of play and your table agrees to it.

These are the Premium versions of the Fetch Lands (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The reprinted Fetch Lands on the list of MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm Special Guest cards were originally printed in Zendikar, and were incredibly popular. They will no doubt be just as desirable as they are with every reprint. Considering you can use these to fetch Triomes, Fetch lands are great to thin the deck out while also mana-fixing for your match.

All Fetch Lands in Dragonstorm

Marsh Flats: Tap, pay 1 life, sacrifice this land: Search your library for a Plains or Swamp card and put it into play.

Tap, pay 1 life, sacrifice this land: Search your library for a Plains or Swamp card and put it into play. Scalding Tarn: Tap, pay 1 life, sacrifice this land: Search your library for a Island or Mountain card and put it into play.

Tap, pay 1 life, sacrifice this land: Search your library for a Island or Mountain card and put it into play. Verdant Catacombs: Tap, pay 1 life, sacrifice this land: Search your library for a Swamp or Forest card and put it into play.

Tap, pay 1 life, sacrifice this land: Search your library for a Swamp or Forest card and put it into play. Arid Mesa: Tap, pay 1 life, sacrifice this land: Search your library for a Mountain or Plains card and put it into play.

Tap, pay 1 life, sacrifice this land: Search your library for a Mountain or Plains card and put it into play. Misty Rainforest: Tap, pay 1 life, sacrifice this land: Search your library for a Forest or Island card and put it into play.

In addition, players also have access to the Ultimatums from Ikoria: Lair of Beasts. While I personally would have preferred Alara block Ultimatums, this is where we are! Nonetheless these are remarkably powerful cards, and led me to many victories during the Ikoria block — Genesis Ultimatum, in particular.

Here are all of the available Ultimatums in this set (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

All Ultimatums in Dragonstorm

Eerie Ultimatum (WWBBBGG): Return any number of permanent cards with different names from your graveyard back to the battlefield.

Return any number of permanent cards with different names from your graveyard back to the battlefield. Emergent Ultimatum (BBGGGUU): Search your library for up to three monocolored cards with different names and exile them. An opponent chooses one of those cards. Shuffle that card into your library. You may cast the other cards without paying their mana costs. Exile EMergent Ultimatum.

Search your library for up to three monocolored cards with different names and exile them. An opponent chooses one of those cards. Shuffle that card into your library. You may cast the other cards without paying their mana costs. Exile EMergent Ultimatum. Genesis Ultimatum (GGUUURR): Look at the top five cards of your library. Put any number of permanent cards from among them onto the battlefield and the rest into your hand. Exile Genesis Ultimatum.

Look at the top five cards of your library. Put any number of permanent cards from among them onto the battlefield and the rest into your hand. Exile Genesis Ultimatum. Inspired Ultimatum (UURRRWW): Target player gains 5 Life, Inspired Ultimatum deals 5 damage to any target, then you draw 5 cards.

Target player gains 5 Life, Inspired Ultimatum deals 5 damage to any target, then you draw 5 cards. Ruinous Ultimatum (RRWWWBB): Destroy all nonland permanents your opponents control.

What makes these versions of Special Guest Cards in MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm even better is that they have new art, and flavor that fits the current set. There are also fancier versions of the Fetch Lands, with a Dragon Scale foil over it to give them a unique physical feel. That won’t matter to many players since most keep their cards sleeved, but they look very cool.

