"Much more new content planned for the future": Delta Force Console launch interview with Ricky Liao and Jesseca Zhang (Exclusive)

The long-awaited Delta Force Console version is almost here, and it is set to bring brand-new content from Season 5 Break to PlayStation and Xbox. There is also an ongoing collaboration between DF and Arknights that console players can dive right into once the game becomes available to them.

This free-to-play shooter features three unique game modes, catering to a wide range of audiences. From extraction shooter to 32v32 all-out war, Delta Force offers a range of distinct multiplayer experiences. The game also features a full-fledged co-op campaign that allows players to experience the events of Ridley Scott's 2001 movie, Black Hawk Down.

In an exclusive Q&A with Delta Force's Game Design Director Ricky Liao and Global Publishing Director Jesseca Zhang, we got to discuss the global launch of the game's console version.

Ricky Liao and Jesseca Zhang talk about the Delta Force Console, community feedback, and the future of the game

Q: Delta Force Console has been highly requested by fans for a long time. Now that we have a release date set for August 19, what are some of the things console players should expect when they first launch the game?

The Console launch will feature Warfare mode (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Ricky: Hi, let me start by clarifying that Delta Force will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S on August 19th, and we are very excited about welcoming the console community to our game. Delta Force has a lot to offer, and I am sure the console players will be kept busy for quite some time!

We are bringing the game's two iconic multiplayer modes to consoles: there's Warfare, the 32v32 epic war game where players fight across various maps, engaging in infantry and vehicle warfare; then there's Operations, the game's extraction shooter mode, where players step into a sandbox brimming with loot and hostile AI combatants, facing off in high-stakes PvPvE adventures. The mode is all about securing the loot and making it out alive.

Of course, there’s the Black Hawk Down single-player campaign, which will be provided to players as a free DLC.

Q: Delta Force supports full-cross progression (PC, Console, Mobile). This means that players will be able to carry over their seasonal progress across platforms. What are the plans regarding matchmaking across these platforms concerning crossplay and merit-graded matches?

Ricky: We want to deliver a truly seamless cross-platform experience for players, so they can effortlessly sync their progression between all platforms. As for cross-play, console players can choose to play with or against PC players, or they can choose to stay in a console-exclusive queue.

Q: It has been noted by console technical testers that analog movement input is not available in Delta Force Console. Is that intended? If not, when can the introduction of analog input be expected by players?

Ricky: We plan to fully support it in a future update; partial support will be available by the time the game launches on console.

Q: The technical test of Delta Force Console did not have any option for players to manually change the field of view. Is that intended? If not, when can the introduction of the FoV modifier be expected?

Ricky: We didn’t include this feature with the technical beta, but we are happy to confirm that players will be able to change their PoV by the game’s console release!

Q: With the technological advancements that consoles and gaming hardware have made, frame rate is a big concern for gamers across all platforms. Delta Force Console was capped at 60 FPS during the technical test. Are there any plans to push up the hard limit for specific consoles?

Look for the Heart of Africa in Operations (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Ricky: This is one of the hottest pieces of feedback we’ve received from the technical beta, and yes, we are planning to add higher FPS support later this year. Before that, players will be able to remove the frame rate cap, which will allow for higher FPS.

Q: We are already in the third season of Delta Force in 2025. Has the developer team accomplished everything that it had planned to by this season, as showcased in the roadmap?

Jesseca: I’m really happy that you remembered our roadmap! If you take a closer look, I think we’ve achieved what we had planned. Actually, we have more unannounced content coming for players; we will talk about it when the time is right.

Q: Delta Force Invitational is an upcoming esports tournament that will include players from around the globe and focus on the Operations game mode. Will this be limited to any particular platforms? Are there any plans for a similar initiative for the Warfare game mode?

Jesseca: The Delta Force Invitational is PC-only, and we are so hyped for it! As for Warfare, we have held cross-regional events such as the Asia Cup ACL and DFGL, and will continuously host a suite of tournaments within player communities and among streamers in different regions.

Q: Delta Force attracts two very specific types of players: extraction shooter fans and 32v32 warfare fans. Does the developer team have any particular mode that they focus their priority on? Be it esports, balancing changes, or new updates, which game mode receives a better reception?

Jesseca: I think we are trying to give equal attention to both modes. It’s also important to note that we always plan for the long term, so not every update brings an equal amount of content to these two modes, but we always try to make both modes equal eventually.

As for player reception, this is a big topic, since we have two modes and multiple platforms. Player preferences and feedback vary based on their preferred platform and mode. Right now, Operations players are slightly happier, but we hope to make Warfare players equally happy with the upcoming Warfare content!

Q: GTI Security violation report posts regular updates on cheat attempts stopped and bans that have been levied. What has the experience been like, tackling cheaters across both game modes? Which game mode has had a higher number of cheating attempts?

Jesseca: Fighting off cheaters has always been a top priority for us, and it’s always a game of cat and mouse. There are always new hacks coming out, and we are constantly updating our anti-cheating solutions to tackle them. Our most important lesson is to include our community in this effort, through transparent communication with our ongoing reports, and reviewing all the reports submitted by players.

We don't disclose specific numbers, but we can assure you that cheaters in both modes face the same level of determination and consequences.

Q: Lastly, what can the players expect from Delta Force in the upcoming years? With rival franchises expected to release games that compete with Delta Force, how does Team Jade intend to keep its player base hooked?

The future of the game is in good hands (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Ricky: The console launch marks the final piece of the Delta Force ecosystem! Next, we’ll focus on content expansion and gameplay experience improvements. The newest season, "Break," just launched, and we’re also planning heavy updates like the Egyptian-themed Warfare map, Jets, and more realistic environmental destruction effects. We have much, much more new content planned for the future, and a big backlog of improvements to bring to our players. The real show is just beginning, and we hope players stay excited for what’s to come!

Delta Force Console is launching globally on August 19, 2025. A highly anticipated title for the console community, Delta Force will offer a completely free-to-play experience. Be it an extraction shooter, 32v32 warfare, or a PvE co-op campaign, there is a lot to get excited about.

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

