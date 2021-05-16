Munna Bhai Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Munna Bhai Gaming is a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire community.

The Telugu streamer has been creating content on YouTube for a while and currently has 1.73 million subscribers on his channel. Out of this total subscriber count, 120k came in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Munna Bhai Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and other details as of May 2021.

Munna Bhai Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's Free Fire ID is 402752655.

Lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 10016 squad games and has triumphed in 2932 of them, making his win rate 29.27%. He has 36401 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.14.

The YouTuber has also played 2512 duo matches and has won on 616 occasions, translating to a win rate of 24.52%. With 9235 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.87 in this mode.

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 3742 solo games and has secured 975 victories, maintaining a win rate of 26.05%. He has 16680 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.03.

Ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 97 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 33 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 34.02%. He racked up 384 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.00 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 57 duo games and has 19 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 33.33%. With a K/D ratio of 6.92, he has 263 frags in these matches.

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 14 solo matches and has won on 3 occasions, making his win rate 21.42%. He bagged 81 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.36 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Munna Bhai Gaming's YouTube channel

Munna Bhai Gaming has been streaming Free Fire for around two years, with his first stream dating back to May 2019. He currently has 824 videos on his channel, with 144 million views combined.

Readers can click here to check out Munna Bhai Gaming's YouTube channel.

Munna Bhai Gaming's social media handles

Here are the links to Munna Bhai Gaming's social media profiles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here

