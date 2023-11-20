My Hero Ultra Rumble season 2 release window, expected characters arriving, and more

It's official! The second season of My Hero Ultra Rumble is coming soon, featuring a ton of new and exciting changes to the game. The announcement by Bandai Namco Entertainment on the game's official X (formerly Twitter) page solidifies the news, which was previously heavily rumored, especially after the success of season 1.

My Hero Ultra Rumble captured the attention and adoration of fans worldwide, especially with its huge roster of playable characters from the My Hero Academia universe, as well as an engaging and rewarding gameplay loop. With Season 1 being a smash hit among fans, it was a no-brainer for the game to get a second season.

However, despite the official announcement, publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has only hinted at a potential release window, with fans awaiting the official one. Here's everything you need to know about My Hero Ultra Rumble's season 2, including the release window, expected new characters, and more.

What is the potential release window for My Hero Ultra Rumble season 2?

Expand Tweet

Going by Bandai Namco's plans, each season of My Hero Ultra Rumble is supposed to last for two months before getting a refresh. With season 1 going live following the game's release in the tail-end of September 2023, it's more than likely that season 2 will arrive in the final weeks of November or early December 2023.

It should be mentioned that neither Bandai Namco Entertainment nor developer Byking Inc. has given any concrete release date for the upcoming new season. As such, the release window mentioned above should be taken with a grain of salt since it's speculation on our part.

What new characters can be expected to arrive in My Hero Ultra Rumble season 2?

Expand Tweet

Season 1 introduced a plethora of new characters with unique quirks, such as Momo Yaoyorozu with the quirk of Creation, Eijiro Kirishima with the Hardening quirk, among many others. There were also some really cool exclusive cosmetic unlocks that players could earn via the Pro License Battle Pass, which is most likely going to make a return with season 2.

With season 2, the biggest new addition that every fan will be looking out for is the new roster of playable characters. Unfortunately, there isn't any concrete information on which new characters from the My Hero Academia universe will be making their debut with the new season.

However, prior to season 2's official announcement, there have been plenty of leaks that hinted at the characters that fans can expect to see in the future seasons. And with the season 2 announcement keyart, it's all but confirmed that Endeavour is coming to the game alongside other unannounced characters.

Here's a list of potential playable characters that might make an appearance with My Hero Ultra Rumble season 2:

Twice

Hitoshi Shinso

Kyoka Jiro

Hawks

All For One

Present Mic

Mirio Togata

Overhaul

Kurogiri

Neito Monoma

Nejire Hado

Shoto Aizawa

Expand Tweet

It should be mentioned that the list of characters here is entirely based on leaks, and isn't official information from Bandai Namco. As such, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

My Hero Ultra Rumble is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch.