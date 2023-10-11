My Hero Ultra Rumble tier list

Fans of the popular anime My Hero Academia are in for a treat with the release of My Hero Ultra Rumble. This free-to-play game features tons of characters from the beloved anime, pitting them against each other in a 24-player battle royale. Officially released on September 28, the game is live on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and PS4.

Fortunately, the combat prowess of the fighters in the anime series doesn't necessarily reflect in-game. This means that characters get to keep their signature abilities but are more balanced in My Hero Ultra Rumble. Here's a tier list of all the fighters in the game based on their strength, abilities, and versatility.

All characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble ranked in tiers

S Tier

At the top tier, we have characters dominating the current game meta. These characters are incredibly powerful, equipped with useful abilities and unmatched versatility. They are superior to others, and using them gives you a significant advantage on the battlefield.

Leading the pack is Deku, also known as Izuku Midoriya. He's a strong character with excellent mobility and can deal massive damage quickly. His ability to resurrect himself is a useful skill in a survival match.

Deku in My Hero Ultra Rumble (Image via Bandai Namco)

Izuku Midoriya

Ibara Shiozaki

Himiko Toga

Momo Yaoyorozu

A Tier

In the A tier, we have fighters with strong potential and abilities. These characters come equipped with powerful Quirks and valuable skills. When used effectively, they can play an important role in leading your team to victory.

These fighters are easily the strong picks in the game's current meta. Although not as strong as those in the S tier, they are powerful enough to carry matches.

All Might in My Hero Ultra Rumble (Image via Bandai Namco)

All Might

Dabi

Tomura Shigaraki

Cementoss

Shoto Todoroki

Katsuki Bakugo

Eijiro Kirishima

B Tier

The B tier includes characters who aren't the strongest individually but can consistently support their teams effectively. While they may not match the dominance of higher-tier characters in our tier list, their Quirks and skills are reliable, especially in team play.

They also have limited versatility, but they provide dependable abilities that complement certain team compositions.

Mt. Lady in the game (Image via Bandai Namco)

Ochaco Uraraka

Mt. Lady

Denki Kaminari

Tenya Iida

C Tier

Mr. Compress in My Hero Ultra Rumble (Image via Bandai Namco)

The C tier features characters who might not be as powerful as higher-tier ones but can hold their own in battles. They provide valuable support with their niche abilities that can be beneficial when used strategically. However, it's important to note that they may not surpass more powerful opponents.

While C-tier characters are below average, they offer useful abilities against specific opponents, providing additional combat support. They may have limitations and require more skill to excel, but they provide a unique gameplay experience.

Itsuka Kendo

Mr. Compress

Tsuyu Asui

This wraps up our My Hero Ultra Rumble tier list.