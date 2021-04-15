Mythpat's COD Mobile ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more

The star-studded OnePlus Dominate 2.0 COD Mobile tournament is currently underway, and Mithilesh Patankar, aka Mythpat, is one of the participants.

The tournament features prominent cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Smriti Mandhana, KL Rahul and Yuvendra Chahal, who are captaining their respective teams.

Gamers like Techno Gamerz, Payal Gaming, Mortal and Mythpat will also be leading teams in the tournament.

This article takes a look at Mythpat's COD Mobile ID, stats and more.

Mythpat’s COD Mobile ID and stats

Mythpat’s COD Mobile ID is 6880493567312855041, and his IGN is mythpattttty.

Multiplayer stats

Mythpat's multiplayer stats

Mythpat has played 15 multiplayer matches and has 10 top-three finishes. He has 145 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.37.

The popular YouTuber has also maintained an average accuracy of 17.28% and was named MVP 5 times.

Battle Royale stats

Mythpat's Battle Royale stats

Mythpat has played 7 Battle Royale matches and has triumphed on four occasions, translating to a win rate of 57.14%. He has 27 kills in these matches and has dealt an average damage of 673.71.

Mythpat has higher average accuracy in the battle royale mode when compared to the multiplayer (23.35%).

(Note: These stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more games in COD Mobile.)

Mythpat’s YouTube channel

Mythpat started his journey on YouTube back in June 2018. He currently has 7.59 million subscribers on the streaming platform and boasts 1.4 billion combined views on his videos. Out of these, 300k subscribers and 80 million views were registered in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit Mythpat’s YouTube channel.

Mythpat’s social media handles

Here are the links to Mythpat’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

