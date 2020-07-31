Fortnite: Atlantis release date leaked, revealed for August 1st

Fortnite Season 3 has been a wild ride, with the water level of the map changing with the passage of time. Now the water level is set to lower enough to reveal the Atlantis POI, fully completing the Fortnite-Aquaman arc.

Water levels changing in Fortnite

BREAKING:



Atlantis will release on August 1st! pic.twitter.com/MWwb6DF9BC — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0eLeaks) July 30, 2020

The water level has been lowered! Atlantis POI releases in 2 days! #Fortnite



🎥: @VastBlastt pic.twitter.com/MsI7kqYX5t — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) July 30, 2020

From the beginning it was obvious that Fortnite Season 3 was going to feel different from the others. With a massive flood overtaking the island, the map would become a series of archipelagos off the coast of an island which only encompassed the southeastern corner. However, as time passed the water would recede and the old single island would eventually return.

We now approach the end of the cycle as the waters are set to return to their previous low levels. Only this time, as they recede once more, they will reveal something wholly new to Fortnite.

Aquaman makes a big splash in Fortnite

Fortnite Season 3 also brought to the game another superhero, this time DC’s Aquaman. Featured prominently in the advertising for Season 3, Aquaman only became a playable skin for players after roughly half of the season had been completed.

Leaks have revealed that the upcoming patch, set for August 1st, will bring with it the pinnacle of Aquaman themed locations, the famed underwater city of Atlantis. As the water recedes, this new POI will become accessible to players and should remain a part of the map until the end of the season.

Players first saw this POI in a trailer which featured the Black Manta skin, but despite that little is known about the location. It should end up a major location in the game, taking up a lot of space in the map’s northwest corner.

The water level drops for the last time

🌊Water Level FINAL Decrease🌊



The FINAL Water Level decrease will be August 1st at 3 AM Eastern Time, which is in 2 days.



This is the final water level which is supposed to reveal what we believe to be the Atlantis POI [Top Right]. pic.twitter.com/X5ASdhMzGF — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 30, 2020

With this new map coming soon, many can’t help but wonder whether cars will finally be implemented into Fortnite Season 3. With the roads revealed, and many new gas stations added to the map, it seems that the infrastructure needed to support this new mobility option is already present.

Players have been hoping for cars to help fix the pacing in Fortnite for quite some time. At this point, the expectation placed on these vehicles is quite high, but many are already becoming disappointed by Epic’s delays. With the map update planned for August 1st, now seems like the best chance to implement this new feature.