Fortnite: Catch LTM tests players’ throwing arms

Fortnite has had no shortage of useful utility items to throw during a fight. Now, players can put their aim to the test in the new Catch LTM.

Fortnite Catch LTM

Hope you have a good throwing arm because only throwable items are available in this mode!



Play the Catch LTM now. pic.twitter.com/6WWA1JotBm — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 21, 2020

Catch as a LTM removes all weapons from Fortnite with the exception of throwing weapons. This will present a challenge to most players as many of these throwing weapons are utility tools first and weapons second. Additionally, because hitting with these is more difficult and the damage output of many is low, players can expect fights to last much longer than what is normal in a game of Fortnite.

The best ways to deal damage in the Fortnite Catch LTM

100 players on fire with the new Fireflies grenade in Fortnite... pic.twitter.com/onlNT8YlKQ — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) June 23, 2020

Unless you intend to run up to people and hit them with your pickaxe, you’re going to want to find which weapons are most useful in the Catch LTM. The obvious sources of damage include grenades, dynamite, firefly jars, and stink bombs. Remote explosives can also be a source of damage, but the lower range on this may make it difficult to use.

Stink bombs and firefly jars will be most useful in Fortnite if you can find a way to trap a player in a single location, but the heavy hitting grenades and sticks of dynamite will likely be the best go to weapons during this LTM.

Creative uses for other tools

TFW it's a 1v2, you have no mats and your greatest weapon is the impulse grenade.



I had a ton of fun playing @fortnite with @AL3XDAVIS yesterday. Don't forget that code "TIMMEH" takes 50% off of your @Madrinas order for the next 48 hourshttps://t.co/ZFDefMgTEn #sponsored pic.twitter.com/AAaoiJ2XlR — Tim Havlock (@Darkness429) July 27, 2018

Other things, like the impulse grenade, can be more useful towards the end of the game. In addition to the mobility it offers players, you can also use it to knock an enemy player deep into the storm in order to both remove them from a location and to potentially kill them outright.

Smoke grenades can also be useful as a way to obscure your movements from an enemy in order to reposition or even trap them in a specific location.

No matter how you chose to approach this LTM, however, you will likely be rewarded for thinking outside of the box in this game mode.