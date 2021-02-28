NateHill swatted after a crazed fan reports him to authorities for killing his own brother

In a recent stream, fans of Nathan Anthony Hill, also known as NateHill, saw him getting swatted live. The stream ended abruptly as the streamer went to deal with the police.
NateHill came back to stream the next day and talked about why he was swatted. Swatting is a dangerous act in which obsessive fans resort to attention from a content creator or public personality.
NateHill gets swatted after a crazed fan reports him for allegedly killing his brother.
The streamer addressed the issue and said someone falsely reported to the police that NateHill murdered his brother and was going to commit suicide.
"They said that I shot my brother and was gonna kill myself. That's what they said. So, it's not like a low key offense. This guy is like, this guy actually wants people to die."
He also says that this individual was a serial swatter and did the same to other people. Nate Hill believes this may happen to him again. Although he tried to keep his sense of humor alive, the stress was palpable from his body language.
NateHill said that he wants to keep his door unlocked in case this happens again. Police can then freely enter the house and see that he is a harmless streamer minding his business.
Beyond it being illegal, swatting can put another person's life in jeopardy. In 2017, an individual called Andrew Finch died at his front door after being swatted.
Twitter came out in support of NateHill, and the public was relieved to learn that the streamer was safe.
Content creators should refrain from giving out personal information on the internet.
To avoid such hassle in the future, as one user on Twitter pointed out, law enforcement should get acquainted with online content creators beforehand. Content creators should also do the same to avoid the horror of being swatted.