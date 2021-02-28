NateHill swatted after a crazed fan reports him to authorities for killing his own brother

In a recent stream, fans of Nathan Anthony Hill, also known as NateHill, saw him getting swatted live. The stream ended abruptly as the streamer went to deal with the police.

NateHill came back to stream the next day and talked about why he was swatted. Swatting is a dangerous act in which obsessive fans resort to attention from a content creator or public personality.

NateHill gets swatted after a crazed fan reports him for allegedly killing his brother.

After Nate Hill was the latest victim of a Twitch swatting, here is what the swatter told police that Nate did... people are fricked up man pic.twitter.com/gWb5sjRMuL — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 27, 2021

The streamer addressed the issue and said someone falsely reported to the police that NateHill murdered his brother and was going to commit suicide.

"They said that I shot my brother and was gonna kill myself. That's what they said. So, it's not like a low key offense. This guy is like, this guy actually wants people to die."

He also says that this individual was a serial swatter and did the same to other people. Nate Hill believes this may happen to him again. Although he tried to keep his sense of humor alive, the stress was palpable from his body language.

NateHill said that he wants to keep his door unlocked in case this happens again. Police can then freely enter the house and see that he is a harmless streamer minding his business.

Beyond it being illegal, swatting can put another person's life in jeopardy. In 2017, an individual called Andrew Finch died at his front door after being swatted.

Twitter came out in support of NateHill, and the public was relieved to learn that the streamer was safe.

Yeah mine was roughly: “Shot and killed neighbor and had one more hostage.” So ridiculous and scary. Lucky to get out with just a “good” story. — Jordan Gilbert (@n0thing) February 27, 2021

Anyone who swats should get charged with attempted murder — MSF Surfnboy (@Surfnboy) February 27, 2021

Ever time I see these I can’t just think like what kind of person would ever want to bring harm to others like this 😡 — Itsurboi Ryder (@ItsurboiRyder) February 27, 2021

This whole swatting shit need to be changed, SWAT is literally trained to deal with actual terrorists with bombs, bio weapons and all kinds of shit, shouldn't be so easy call them and say "yo, someone has a bomb in this location" — ☘️ (@Luckyjust1y) February 28, 2021

Content creators should refrain from giving out personal information on the internet.

I think the police force in cities and counties should become acquainted with these content creators for things like these. Peoples lives are on the line with these calls, the police have to do something on their end for these streamers safety. — n (@INimbleI) February 27, 2021

To avoid such hassle in the future, as one user on Twitter pointed out, law enforcement should get acquainted with online content creators beforehand. Content creators should also do the same to avoid the horror of being swatted.