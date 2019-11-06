Nations Cup: An International eSports Championship

Nations Cup

On 05th November, Shri Piyush Goyal Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Industry and Railways, in a major boost to Indian esports, gaming and AVGC industry declared open the Nations Cup (International Esports Championship) to be held at Global Exhibition on Services 2019 in Bengaluru and unveiled the Trophy for Nations Cup during the curtain raiser event for GES 2019 held at ITC Maurya, New Delhi.

During his launch address to the audience including Mr. Jagdish Shettar - Hon’ble Minister of Large & Medium Scale Industries Government of Karnataka and Diplomats from various Embassies he quoted “I was very delighted to hear the report which was shared in terms of the efforts to bring Animation & Esports into the country, this is the new age world that India needs to engage with..”

(From left to Right: Mr. Chandrajit Banerjee - DG CII, Mr. Maneck Davar - Chairman SEPC, Mr. Gaurav Gupta - Principle Secretary Department of Commerce, Mr. Jagdish Shettar - Hon’ble Minister of Large & Medium Scale Industries Government of Karnataka, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Industry and Railways, Mr. Sudhanshu Pandey – Additional Secretary Department of Commerce, Mr. Darpan Jain – Jt. Secretary Department of Commerce, Ms. Sangeeta Godbole – DG SEPC, Mr. Prabhat Kumar – Director Esports Federation of India & Mr. Lokesh Suji – Director of Esports Federation of India & VP-Asian Esports Federation)

EPC will be organizing Nations Cup (International Esports Championship) in association with Electronic Sports Federation of India (ESFI) during the Global Exhibition on Services which is being held from 26th-28th November 2019. The Nations Cup will be one of the key highlights during GES and this being held at such a high profile services event will open up multiple avenues for the services industry particularly esports, gaming, animation etc.

The Nations Cup will have two legs, Day one will have the India Qualifiers & Day two onwards eight esports teams from different National Esports Federation’s representing respective countries will compete at the Nations Cup. Winner of India Qualifiers will represent India at the Nations Cup. Seven esports teams have been invited from different countries including Indonesia, Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Japan, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Korea etc. Winning Nation’s Esports Team will take home the “Nations Cup” Trophy.

As part of the Champion Sector under SEPC for Culture & Sports, there will be B2B meetings also aligned for the Indian Esports Companies and Video Game Developers.

Global Exhibition on Services (GES), the 5th edition of Global Exhibition on Services (GES) 2019 is being organized and supported by Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India in partnership with the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) from 26-28 November 2019 at the Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, Karnataka. This event is expected to have participation from about 100 countries and will host focused knowledge sessions and a large number of B2B B2G and B2C meetings. The upcoming GES 2019 will provide a platform for forging sustained partnerships among countries in the identified champion and focus services sectors. These include Cultural and Sports, Tourism and Hospitality Services, Medical Value Travel, Accounting and Finance Services, Legal Services, Infrastructure, Construction and Related Engineering Services, Environmental Services, Environmental services, Telecommunication services, Facility Management services, Intellectual Property Rights, Recreational, Legal Services, Printing & Publishing, Aviation and space.

The GES 2018 was a collective success with participation from about 100 countries, 500 overseas delegates, over 628 exhibitors and more than 7000 structured B2B Meetings. At this edition, the Hon'ble President of India formally launched the 12 Champion Services Sector.

Video Games Industry in India

India is emerging as a leader in eSports and video gaming, a growing field that has fascinated the interest of millennials like never before. The Indian digital gaming industry is growing rapidly due to smart phone penetration and cheap Internet.

Currently, India stands at a global number 17 in the soon-to-be USD 1.5 billion video games industry. Estimated to be about $818 million, the Indian video games sector while vastly unstructured, is growing rapidly. The number of online gamers has increased from 20 million in 2010 to 250 million in 2018, whereas the number of game developing companies has grown from 25 in 2010 to 250 in 2018. India won a Bronze Medal in for eSports in Asian Games 2018.