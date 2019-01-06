×
Naughty Dog could be working on these after The Last Of Us Part 2 releases

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
46   //    06 Jan 2019, 13:36 IST

Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog-The Sony-owned Studio is mainly known for the high action adventure Uncharted series as well as their dark mature survival story driven adventure-The Last Of Us.

Since The Last Of Us Part 2, The highly anticipated sequel of its 2013 predecessor is set to release sometime in this year. The fans have been speculating a lot on what's next for Naughty Dog. I myself is very curious to find out where the studio is headed next and have been researching thoroughly to find any hint or any kind of leaks that can give me an idea of what to expect from this high profile studio.

One thing's for sure is that Naughty Dog will continue to make good quality story driven linear adventure games like they have been making since the last two generations. Games that have high production values, incredible storytelling and characters that you'll love to grow and hate, that will be the future of Naughty Dog Studios as we know it and trust me that's all I want from them.

That being said, What exactly could be next for them after The Last Of Us Part 2? Well, after scrutinizing the internet I can think of three things, which is all speculation of course but I really hope one of them is true.

#1 A crime Drama set in the '60s or '70s

Max Payne 3
Max Payne 3

Ain't this is the perfect setting for a Naughty Dog game?

I mean just imagine, A high action story driven linear adventure like James Bond/ Max Payne where you play a detective of some kind? Doesn't that sound interesting?

Wonder why I came onto such a conclusion?

Well, recently Naughty Dog started casting for their next project in which one of the characters, possibly the lead was supposed to be a black African/American male of the age 40's to '60s with short to medium length hair, with a strong but not chiselled body type.

This information was given out by Twitter user Daniel Richtman who has been known to give out insider information.

Naughty Dog has been tight-lipped about it of course, but doesn't the character they were looking for a perfect fit for the type of game I described above?

