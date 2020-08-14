Nayeem Alam's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The battle royale genre has witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity, especially on the mobile platform. Games like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have a massive player base, and have witnessed unparalleled growth.

The popularity of such games among the masses has also led to the rise of content creators. Nayeem Alam is a famous Free Fire content creator from India, and his YouTube channel is called GamingwithNayeem. We talk about his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Nayeem Alam’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 206923045.

His stats

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of the Free Fire star

Nayeem Alam has played 12,648 matches in the squad mode and won 2,943 games, achieving a win rate of 23.26%. He has over 53k kills to his name, with a notable K/D ratio of 5.53.

He has played 1,768 duo matches, winning 408 of them with nearly 6,500 kills. He has earned 161 Booyahs in the solo mode in the 1,138 games that he has played.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of Nayeem

In the ongoing season, Nayeem Alam has played only a few solo and duo matches. However, he has over 1,304 squad matches to his name and has emerged victorious in 117 of them. He has also notched 4,486 kills in this mode.

Device

According to the description of one of his latest videos, he uses the OnePlus 7 Pro for playing Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Nayeem Alam posted his first video on YouTube back in August 2018. He has been making content on the game for the last two years, and has amassed over 788k subscribers. His channel also has over 54 million views overall, and you can click here to visit this channel.

He also has a second channel, named LiveWithNayeem, where he also streams regularly.

You can visit his Instagram account here.