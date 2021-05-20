NBA 2K21 free on Epic Games Store: How to claim, download size, crossplay details and more

Another week, another giveaway for the Epic Games Store, and this time, it's NBA 2K21 that can be added to players' libraries completely free of charge.

NBA 2K21 marks the latest AAA title that has gone free on the 'Steam' competitor's store, following in the footsteps of GTA 5 and Star Wars Battlefront 2, among others. While players scoop up the free title left right and centre, here are a few details to be aware of before downloading the game.

NBA 2K21 goes free for a week, does it support cross platform play?

NBA 2K21 marks the franchise's first entry for current gen consoles, however 2K games have stated that crossplay is not a feature that will be coming to this iteration of the series.

As for the download size, players will be set back a whopping 103.89 GB on their storage drive. Due to its current gen console focus, NBA 2K21 features higher fidelity assets and textures that have driven its file size to over 100 gigabytes.

As for PC players who will be receiving the game for free on the Epic Games Store, the minimum and recommended system specifications are as follows:

Minimum

OS - Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Processor - Intel® Core™ i3-530 @ 2.93 GHz / AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better

Memory - 4 GB RAM

Graphics - NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 450 1GB / AMD® Radeon™ HD 7770 1GB or better

DirectX - Version 11

Storage - 80 GB available space (104 GB during install)

Sound Card - DirectX 9.0x compatible

Recommended

OS - Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Processor - Intel® Core™ i5-4430 @ 3 GHz / AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better

Memory - 8 GB RAM

Graphics - NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 770 2GB / AMD® Radeon™ R9 270 2GB or better

DirectX - Version 11

Storage - 80 GB available space (104 GB during install)

Sound Card - DirectX 9.0x compatible

Dual-Analog Gamepad: Recommended

