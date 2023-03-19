NBA 2K23 Bracket Busters promo: How to get 98-rated Glen Rice and other Takeover items for free?

The Bracket Busters promo is the latest addition that started last week in NBA 2K23 and offers some amazing rewards to the players. The three-week-long promo will enable players to get resources for their teams, including some amazing cards.

Those who can maximize the mode can find a host of cards for their team, which ends with a 98-overall card of Glen Rice; however, he’s the final reward available as part of the program, which makes it vital for players to be aware of the full system.

NBA 2K23 players can vastly improve their squads by making the most out of the Bracket Busters promo

The Bracket Busters promo went live earlier on March 13. The entire set of rewards wasn’t visible at first to players, but more was quickly revealed by NBA 2K.

It goes without saying that the 98-rated Glen Rice item is the best possible reward that can be obtained. To earn the card, the most important thing to do is log into NBA 2K23 daily. Players will earn mural pieces on certain days that can then be merged to form the complete picture.

This will help players obtain the 98-rated card at no additional cost.

Based on the information available so far, there are 15 Bracket Busters tokens that can be collected. Collecting all of them allows players to maximize the rewards.

There’s the additional element of Takeover cards, which have been reintroduced in NBA 2K23. Five sets are currently available, each with a particular agenda for the players to complete.

94 OVR Willie Cauley-Stein vs 94 OVR Frank Kaminsky – Make four blocks in a single game.

94 OVR Jared Sullinger vs 94 OVR Brandon Knight – Score 21 points with any player in a Triple Threat match (offline/online).

94 OVR Salim Stoudamire vs 94 OVR Luther Head – Score a three-pointer with any SG in a game.

94 OVR Elton Brand vs 94 OVR Richard Hamilton – Score 27 points with any player from the current Chicago Bulls squad.

94 OVR Cherokee Parks vs 94 OVR Corliss Williamson – Score 23 points and get eight rebounds with a PF in any match.

The Bracket Busters promo offers good content for all NBA 2K23 players. The Takeover cards can be redeemed until April 7, so players can complete the agendas at their own sweet time.

Poll : 0 votes