NBA 2K25 Patch Notes (v6.0): Improvements, stability fixes, and more

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Mar 31, 2025 14:09 GMT
The latest v6.0 patch is now live (Image via 2K Games)
Visual Concepts finally released the NBA 2K25 Patch Notes (v6.0) on March 31, 2025. Like any other patch, the developers mainly focused on general game improvements. They've also implemented some MyCareer, MyTeam, MyNBA, and other mode changes to enhance the NBA community's experience.

Interestingly, the developers are also planning on releasing Season 6 on April 4, 2025, at 8 am PT. Hence, the community is curious about what new content the makers are about to introduce.

This article will focus on the details of what tweaks were made in the NBA 2K25 Patch Notes v6.0.

Content inside NBA 2K25 Patch Notes (v6.0)

Here's a detailed insight into all the content included on the NBA 2K25 Patch Notes v6.0 iteration:

General Changes

  • Preparations for NBA 2K25 Season 6, launching on Friday, April 4th, at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET/3 PM GMT. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

These players have received likeness updates:

  • Shakira Austin (general likeness update).
  • Patty Mills (dynamic hair update).

CITY / PRO-AM / REC / THEATER / PROVING GROUNDS

  • Various improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City.
  • Resolved a hang that could occur when entering the Appearance menu when in the City.
  • The Swaggy Shimmy animation package from Season 5 has been made available for Season 6 and will now activate as expected.
MyCAREER / QUESTS / PROGRESSION

  • When completing test games in the MyPLAYER Builder, you will now be properly returned to the Finalize Build screen.
  • Resolved a hang that could occur in the Edit Playbook menu at the start of an NBA season.

MyTEAM

  • Various performance improvements have been made in the Exchange menu.
  • Additional minor updates and fixes have been made to the UI and other features in MyTEAM to continue to improve the overall experience.
MyNBA / THE W

  • Various stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W.
  • Addressed a possible hang that could occur in the offseason in MyNBA Online.
  • Fixed a rare issue that could prevent games from being played or simulated when a team’s G League roster isn’t valid.

That's all related to the v6.0 Patch notes of NBA 2K25. For more articles related to 2K Games' basketball-simulation title, check out more articles from Sportskeeda's 2K25 page.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
