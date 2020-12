All Need for Speed (NFS) games in order of their release date

The Need for Speed (NFS) series has been the benchmark for racing games ever since the first version released in 1994. From offering jaw-dropping super cars, to giving players the opportunity to drive through picturesque locations, NFS has never failed to thrill its players with its features.

The NFS games kept on improving its graphics with every new edition. And now, while players eagerly wait for the next NFS game that is scheduled to release next year, we have listed the existing games in the series in order of their date of release.

NFS games listed in order of release date

The following NFS games are listed according to their date of release:

Video Games:

1. The Need for Speed

Release date: 31st August 1994

2. Need for Speed II

Release date: 31st March 1997

3. Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit

Release date: 25th March 1998

4. Need for Speed: High Stakes

Release date: 1st March 1999

5. Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed

Release date: 29th February 2000

6. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2

Release date: 2nd October 2002

7. Need for Speed: Underground

Release date: 17th November 2003

8. Need for Speed: Underground 2

Release date: 15th November 2004

9. Need for Speed: Most Wanted

Release date: 15th November 2005

10. Need for Speed: Carbon

Release date: 31st October 2006

11. Need for Speed: ProStreet

Release date: 14th November 2007

12. Need for Speed: Undercover

Release date: 18th November 2008

13. Need for Speed: Shift

Release date: 15th September 2009

14. Need for Speed: Nitro

Release date: 3rd November 2009

15. Need for Speed: World

Release date: 27th July 2010

16. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010)

Release date: 16th November 2010

17. Shift 2: Unleashed

Release date: 29th March 2011

18. Need for Speed: The Run

Release date: 15th November 2011

19. Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2012)

Release date: 30th October 2012

20. Need for Speed Rivals

Release date: 15th November 2013

21. Need for Speed: No Limits

Release date: 30th September 2015

22. Need for Speed (2015)

Release date: 3rd November 2015

23. Need for Speed Payback

Release date: 10th November 2017

24. Need for Speed Heat

Release date: 8th November 2019

Other games:

1. Need for Speed: V-Rally

Release date: 30th September 1997

2. Need for Speed: V-Rally 2

Release date: 31st October 1999

3. Need for Speed: Motor City Online

Release date: 29th October 2001

4. Need for Speed: Edge (Beta)

Release date: 10th December 2017