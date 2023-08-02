Nerdle today August 2 answers & hints (Nerdle #557)

Nerdle #557 for today August 2 is here and it is quite an easy equation. Today's answer is a multiplication of two numbers, out of which the first number is the multiplication of two subsequent numbers, a prime and a cube. The second number is a prime number and is quite commonly used. The three-digit answer is divisible by 10. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints for #557.

Nerdle, along with Quordle, LoLdle, Dordle, and Octordle is a puzzle game inspired by Wordle, However, unlike the other, it requires the players to guess a balanced equation instead of a word.

Nerdle August 2 answers

The Nerdle (#557) answer for August 2 is 52*5=260.

The equation contains the multiply (*) function and the numbers 52 and 5.

Nerdle hints for today, August 2

The Nerdle #557 hints for today, August 2, are as follows:

#557 starts with the number 52

#557 ends with the number 560

#557 contains the function multiply (*)

How to play Nerdle

To play Nerdle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the game website homepage and click on Play Now. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the equation and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. The keyboard consists of the numbers from 1 to 0 as well as symbols of plus (+), minus (-), multiply (*), divide (/), and equal to (=), along with Enter and Delete. Enter a balanced equation to start guessing. If a number or symbol remains gray, then the equation does not contain it. If a number or symbol turns purple, the equation contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a number or symbol turns green, it means the equation contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the correct equation in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

