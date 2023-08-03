Nerdle today August 3 answers & hints (Nerdle #558)

Nerdle #558 for today August 3 is here, and it is a tad bit complicated equation, especially compared to yesterday's It is a multiplication of two square numbers, followed by a subtraction. The resulting number in the balanced equation is the first prime number and the only even prime number. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer equation and hints related to it.

Nerdle, along with Quordle, LoLdle, Dordle, and Octordle, is a puzzle game inspired by Wordle, However, unlike the others, it requires the players to guess a balanced equation instead of a word.

Nerdle August 3 answers

The Nerdle (#558) answer for August 3 is 9*4-34=2.

The equation contains the functions minus (-) and multiply (*), and the numbers 9, 4, and 34.

Nerdle hints for today, August 3

The Nerdle #558 hints for today, August 3, are as follows:

#558 starts with the number 9

#557 ends with the number 2

#558 contains the function multiply (*)

How to play Nerdle

To play Nerdle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the game website homepage and click on Play Now. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the equation and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. The keyboard consists of the numbers from 1 to 0 as well as symbols of plus (+), minus (-), multiply (*), divide (/), and equal to (=), along with Enter and Delete. Enter a balanced equation to start guessing. If a number or symbol remains gray, then the equation does not contain it. If a number or symbol turns purple, the equation contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a number or symbol turns green, it means the equation contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the correct equation in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Nerdle, you can check out the answers for today's Wordle, LoLdle, or Quordle here.