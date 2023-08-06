Nerdle today August 6 answers & hints (Nerdle #561)

Nerdle #561 answer for today August 6 is here and it is quite an easy equation. The balanced equation features double use of the minus (-) function as well as the second smallest double-digit prime number. The numbers being deducted are both even, although one is another prime number while the other is the cube of that number. Compared to last day's equation, today's might be a relatively easy guess, and with that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Nerdle, like Quordle, LoLdle, Dordle, and Octordle, is a puzzle game inspired by Wordle, However, unlike the others, it requires the players to guess a balanced equation instead of a word.

Nerdle August 6 answers

The Nerdle (#561) answer for August 6 is 13 - 2 - 8 = 3.

The equation contains the function minus (-), and the numbers 13, 2, and 8.

Nerdle hints for today, August 6

The Nerdle #561 hints for today, August 6, are as follows:

#561 starts with the number 13

#561 ends with the number 3

#561 contains the function minus (-)

How to play Nerdle

To play Nerdle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the game website homepage and click on Play Now. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the equation and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. The keyboard consists of the numbers from 1 to 0 as well as symbols of plus (+), minus (-), multiply (*), divide (/), and equal to (=), along with Enter and Delete. Enter a balanced equation to start guessing. If a number or symbol remains gray, then the equation does not contain it. If a number or symbol turns purple, the equation contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a number or symbol turns green, it means the equation contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the correct equation in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Nerdle, you can check out the answers for today's Wordle, LoLdle, or Quordle here.