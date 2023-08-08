Nerdle today August 8 answers & hints (Nerdle #563)

Nerdle #563 for today August 8 is here, and it is a simple multiplication equation. The first number is a square of the highest single-digit prime number where and the second number is the cube of the smallest single-digit prime number, which is coincidentally adjacent to the square root of the first number. The resulting multiplication is a three-digit number. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer.

Nerdle, like Quordle, LoLdle, Dordle, and Octordle, is a puzzle game inspired by Wordle, However, unlike the others, it requires the players to guess a balanced equation instead of a word.

Nerdle August 8 answers

The Nerdle (#563) answer for August 8 is 49 * 8 = 392.

The equation contains the multiply (*) function and the numbers 49 and 8.

Nerdle hints for today, August 8

The Nerdle #563 hints for today, August 8, are as follows:

#563 starts with the number 49

#563 ends with the number 392

#563 contains the function multiply (*)

How to play Nerdle

To play Nerdle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the game website homepage and click on Play Now. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the equation and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. The keyboard consists of the numbers from 1 to 0 as well as symbols of plus (+), minus (-), multiply (*), divide (/), and equal to (=), along with Enter and Delete. Enter a balanced equation to start guessing. If a number or symbol remains gray, then the equation does not contain it. If a number or symbol turns purple, the equation contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a number or symbol turns green, it means the equation contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the correct equation in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

