Neverness to Everness Closed Beta: How to register and available platforms

Hotta Studio, the maker of Tower of Fantasy, has announced the Neverness to Everness Closed Beta test, titled Containment Test. The developers have started recruiting testers for the beta test of this upcoming title. They posted a tweet on the title’s official X handle, announcing the details about the test. Interested players can visit the title’s official website and sign up for it. You can also find an ongoing event in the title's official X account, which rewards access to the beta test.

Ad

This article details the steps to register, the available platforms for the upcoming Containment Test, and details about the event.

How to register for the Neverness to Everness Closed Beta

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Neverness to Everness Closed Beta test recruitment started from May 15, 2025, at 10:00 UTC+8. Hotta Studio hasn’t specified the end date for the recruitment. It will be announced later via the title’s official social media handles. Interested players can go to the title’s official website, fill out a form, and register for the test.

The beta test won’t have any in-app purchases, and the developers will delete the data after it ends. Here is a step-by-step guide to register for the Closed Beta test of Neverness to Everness:

Ad

Step 1: Visit the title’s official website by clicking on this link.

Visit the title’s official website by clicking on this link. Step 2: Click the Joint Beta button on the website’s homepage.

Click the button on the website’s homepage. Step 3: It will open a Log In/Sign Up dialog box. Enter your email ID into the Email box.

It will open a dialog box. Enter your email ID into the box. Step 4 : Click the Send button beside the Verification Code box

: Click the button beside the Verification Code box Step 5: You will receive a six-digit code in your email. Type in the code into the Verification Code box on the website and click the Next button.

You will receive a six-digit code in your email. Type in the code into the and click the button. Step 6: It triggers a Submit Info dialog box. Select your country from the drop-down box.

It triggers a dialog box. Select your country from the drop-down box. Step 7: A new box will appear in the dialog box asking for your date of birth . Select month, day, and year.

. Select month, day, and year. Step 8: Agree to the Terms of Service , Privacy Policy , and receive news and offers by checking their boxes.

Agree to the , , and receive news and offers by checking their boxes. Step 9: Click the Submit button, opening a Sign Up Successful dialog box.

Click the button, opening a dialog box. Step 10: Click the Join Beta button in the dialog box, opening the NTE Containment Test Recruitment Survey form .

Click the button in the dialog box, opening the . Step 11: Answer all questions in the survey form. The questions are related to your device specifications, gaming preferences, and personal details.

Answer all questions in the survey form. The questions are related to your device specifications, gaming preferences, and personal details. Step 12: Enter your email address at the end of the form and press the Submit button.

Ad

You have registered for the Neverness to Everness Closed Beta test. If the developers have selected you, they will notify you via the given email. Note that the Containment Test will be accessible to only a limited number of people. So, filling out the form won’t guarantee you the opportunity to participate. However, you can earn access to the Containment Test by partaking in an event in the title’s official X handle.

Ad

The event will be available till May 28, 2025, at 23:59 UTC+8. Follow these steps to participate:

Follow the title’s official X account.

Repost the post with the Cotainment Test trailer.

Besides access to the beta, the event rewards PS5 or Amazon gift cards. Hotta Studio will randomly choose the winners. However, you must register for the Neverness to Everness Closed Beta test by filling out the form before participating in the event.

Ad

You can see the post with the Containment Test trailer below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Neverness to Everness Closed Beta: Available platforms and more

Ad

As per the X post, the platform available for the Neverness to Everness Closed Beta test is PC with the Windows operating system. However, macOS support is in development as specified in the same post.

The Containment Test will be available in four languages: English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. There will be three languages for characters’ voiceovers: English, Japanese, and Chinese.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.