New Among Us features that could make the game more fun

What makes a game like Among Us more fun is by having more interactive features.

Among Us has recently added some really nice updates since its release. Be it a new map or the anonymous voting feature, the developers at InnerSloth studios have gone all out when it comes to giving the community new features to keep them hooked to the game. The addition of certain features would make the game even more interesting.

New Features that could make Among Us more fun than it already is

#1 Proximity Chat

The proximity chat feature was rolled out for selective content creators a while ago. It lets you talk to anyone who's close to you at that point in time without calling an emergency meeting. Impostors can plan murders on the fly or can easily marinate a crewmate by talking to them the entire time. With the proximity chat feature, possibilities are endless.

#2 Ghosts

When it comes to ghosts, the options are very limited. Dead crewmates turn into ghosts and can complete tasks easily. But, they cannot interact with any other player nor can they interact with the impostor. It would be really fun to see the ghosts haunt the impostor who killed them, and maybe even hinder them from killing anyone else.

#3 New Skins and Collaborations

Collaborations could mean a world of good for Among Us at this point in time. InnerSloth could do that by incorporating a good deal of new skins with respect to these collaborations. It's fun to think that a player donning the Batman skin in Among Us could possibly be the impostor as well, which seems straight out of the pages of the Batman Who Laughs.

New maps can be set aside in this list due to the fact that the developers have already been doing a lot when it comes to adding new features in Among Us. However, the list of features currently mentioned above would definitely make Among Us more fun than it already is.