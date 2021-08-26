Demon Slayer (2021) game release date, supported platform, highlights and more

Demon Slayer will be receiving its first video game later this year, bringing the story from the smash hit anime into the hands of players around the world.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles will be Demon Slayer's first full-feature video game, and is set to be produced by CyberConnect2. This game will cover the first season of the anime and more in its Adventure Mode, along with a Versus Mode for PVP battles.

This game is set to release later this year, and will come to many consoles including the PlayStation family and the Xbox line.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles trailer reveals new boss fight

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Chronicles Rui Boss Battle Gameplay pic.twitter.com/IVSDijO2Ms — Irusu (@Irusuify) August 25, 2021

A new trailer was shown at Gamescom Opening Night Livestream, revealing a new boss fight against the Spider Demon Rui. This was a huge fight in the series, and it looks to be similarly intense in The Hinokami Chronicles.

This battle will be included in the game's Adventure Mode, which is set to adapt the story covered in the anime and in its first feature film. With amazing graphics and gameplay from CyberConnect2, this may become the definitive way to experience the Demon Slayer story.

Release date

You can now pre-purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles on Steam!



The bonus incentives are only available during the pre-purchase period, so get your order in now to play 2 days early, on October 13!https://t.co/MA6O1jkAVw pic.twitter.com/bgMpB219tS — Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (NA/EU) (@demonslayer_hc) July 12, 2021

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is set to release on October 15 in Japan and North America.

Fans of Demon Slayer can also pick up the Digital Deluxe Edition to get the game as early as October 13. This launch date also fits around the speculation for Demon Slayer's season 2 start, which may point to DLC for the game.

This game will definitely be a huge hit with fans of the series, as its graphics and gameplay suit the hit series well.

Supported platforms

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles will be launching on a wide variety of consoles, and fans will be able to experience it on multiple platforms. Here's the current list of platforms the new Demon Slayer game is coming to:

PlayStation 4 PlayStation 5 Xbox One Xbox Series X/S Steam

Players will have a ton of options when it comes to playing the new Demon Slayer game.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles will be a great experience for any Demon Slayer fans as it looks to be very accurate to the source material. Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles will release on October 15, 2021.

