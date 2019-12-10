New Ghost of Tsushima teaser released; full trailer coming at The Game Awards

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 23:14 IST SHARE

Ghost of Tsushima

After a treacherous 18 months-long wait, Sony and Sucker Punch finally showed off a tiny glimpse of what's to come in their open-world samurai game Ghost of Tsushima.

At today's State of Play event, we got a teaser of the game, showcasing a gorgeous new location and what's to come in just a few days.

We will be getting full footage of this teaser at this year's The Game Awards, which takes place on December 13 ( 7.30 am IST). Geoff Keighley, the creator and producer of The Game Awards, also confirmed via his twitter account that this Ghost of Tsushima gameplay footage will be the longest world premiere to be shown at this year's event.

Excited to share an extended new look at Ghosts with you on Thursday. Our longest premiere in the show and presented in a really cool way too. https://t.co/fLQoVlABDw — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 10, 2019

Ghost of Tsushima's is developer Sucker Punch's first game after 2014's Infamous Second Son. The studio has been hard at work for 5 years now on Ghost of Tsushima, which is going to be the final big PS4 exclusive as we venture forward into the next generation of consoles.

Ghost of Tsushima still hasn't got a release date, but that may change after The Game Awards.

Are you excited for Ghost of Tsushima? Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.