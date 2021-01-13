New Lever Action Shotgun in Fortnite v15.20 update: All you need to know

The Fortnite v15.20 update has brought the brand new Lever Action Shotgun into the game for players to earn one-hit eliminations.

According to the official release, the Lever Action Shotgun is available for players in regular loot drops. One well-aimed shot should be enough to eliminate even fully-shielded enemies. This firearm joins Fortnite on January 13th to accompany the recently-released Lever Action Rifle.

Currently, the Lever Action Shotgun seems to be an upgrade on the Pump Shotgun, which was already present in Fortnite. Given that the new shotgun is available for players as a random loot drop, they can be expected to scout specifically for the new weapon during matches.

Here's everything to know about the new weapon in Fortnite's v15.20 update.

Lever Action Shotgun in Fortnite

The Lever Action shotgun is the newest addition to the shotgun family in Fortnite. Additionally, it is one of the most potent weapons in the game, with the ability to eliminate enemies with a single shot.

Fortunately for players, it hasn't been labeled as a legendary weapon, making it readily available for players in the form of random loot on the map.

However, the Lever Action Shotgun has five different rarities, ranging from Common to Legendary. While players can find the lower-rated editions lying around the map randomly, they will have difficulty trying to get their hands on a Legendary edition of this gun.

Lever Action Shotgun + Stats pic.twitter.com/QY2mobPuZQ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 13, 2021

The Lever Action Shotgun's animations and sounds are 😫😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/006EZfrsTX — Necropolix (@Necroplix) January 13, 2021

The standard version of the new Lever Action Shotgun has a reload time of 6.6 seconds while inflicting damage at a rate of 10.4 per pellet. However, the Legendary edition does damage of 12.7 per shot with a reload time of 5.4 seconds. Every edition of the Lever Action shotgun has a magazine capacity of six.

With the v15.20 update being the first update for Fortnite in almost a month, players are incredibly hyped to try all the new additions. After the Lever Action Rifle's successful launch in December, it remains to be seen how the community reacts to the Lever Action Shotgun.