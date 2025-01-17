New Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals drop: All rewards and how to get

Gamers can now expect another new Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals reward following the recent Season 1 Twitch drops. Players interested in sporting a brand new name card can look forward to watching designated streams to receive a new and exclusive "Dancing Fortune" Nameplate. Starting this weekend, players may check in with their favorite Twitch streams (that have drops enabled) to obtain this reward.

This article will discuss the new Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals drop (available for all players) and how to obtain the reward.

Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals drop

During the event period, interested gamers can obtain the shiny new "Dancing Fortune" Nameplate to commemorate the New Year celebrations.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 has officially begun, and it includes a variety of new characters and features for players to enjoy. It also includes several additional Twitch drops for fans to earn. With the introduction of Marvel Rivals Season 1, three new Twitch drops were unveiled, with the last reward being a Galactus-inspired skin for the Duelist character Hela.

How to obtain Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals drop

Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals drops will show up here on January 18 and 19 (Image via Twitch)

In order to obtain the Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals drop rewards, interested gamers are required to enable "Drops" on Twitch and then link their Marvel Rivals account with their Twitch account. Here is how to do it:

Go to the official Marvel Rivals Twitch drops website and connect your Twitch account.

Following this, head over to Twitch, hit the profile icon on the top right, and sign in if you haven't already.

Next, hit the profile icon on the top right-hand side once more and head down to the Drops and Rewards section from the dropdown menu to ensure you have Drops enabled.

Next, head to the Official Marvel Rivals Twitch channel, Official Twitch Rivals channel, or any other participating stream that has the "Drops Enabled" tag mentioned below the stream.

After watching the designated streams for the required amount of time, you will find a notification popup on the top right-hand side of Twitch. Click on it to head to the Drop Inventory page and then click on the Claim button to receive your free reward.

The date and the time requirement for receiving the "Dancing Fortune" Nameplate are as follows:

Watch 30 minutes of designated streams during the weekend of January 18 and January 19, 2025, at 2 PM PST.

Lastly, after you have claimed the rewards from your Twitch page, head over to the game and go to the in-game mail section to claim the reward one last time and equip it for your upcoming matches. Since emails in the inbox expire after 30 days, remember to redeem the reward as soon as possible.

