New Resident Evil 4 remake story trailer revealed, characters, pre-order bonuses, and more

A brand-new Resident Evil 4 remake trailer was unveiled at the Resident Evil showcase event, featuring the recognizable original game characters.

The new Resident Evil 4 (RE4) remake clip demonstrates that maintaining the game's tone has been the developers' top priority. The new story trailer also gives the familiar tone of the first game with updated gameplay in addition to the well-known character.

The new trailer of the Resident Evil 4 remake has astonished fans of the vintage survival horror title. The bonuses offered to players who buy the Deluxe or Collector's Editions of the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake have also been made public by Capcom.

The new Resident Evil 4 remake story trailer also provides short glances of frightening bosses

Ashley Graham, who appears to be the President's daughter, is shown being used as a sacrifice to perform a ceremony by members of the Los Illuminados in the first scene of the new Resident Evil 4 storyline trailer.

Players also get a look at Osmund Saddler, who hasn't altered much since his original design, and Chief Menendez, who is still wearing his trademark trench coat and beard. However, this time, he is carrying a very stylish hat.

Resident Evil 2 Remake's Ada Wong is also depicted in the trailer, sporting a similar updated look. Fans were able to observe both Salazar's right and left hands, as well as the villains and the heroes. Speaking of him, he appears to have received the most significant change.

Salazar now has a considerably more adult appearance than in the original. In it, he had a more youthful and childlike appearance. There is debate over whether his aging appearance is a result of the Las Plagas parasite or merely a different adaptation.

Even though it's obvious that Capcom has made many changes to the original, the manner in which they present those changes in the remake is quite impressive. The action-packed element from the original will be included in the upcoming remake but in a more terrifying way.

Certain nice improvements are anticipated, such as how Ashley is apprehended. Fans are anticipating that the remake will go even deeper into the elements of the original that people liked so much.

Pre-order bonuses

The prices for the Resident Evil 4 remake's Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's editions, as well as the bonuses offered in each, have been disclosed by Capcom. For $59.99, gamers can get the game's Standard edition. Attaché Case: Gold, Charm" is one of the bonuses that comes with it.

Players can purchase the Deluxe edition of the game for $69.99, which also comes with a range of bonus DLC and a copy of Resident Evil 4.

The downloadable content (DLC) offers players two new Ashley costumes, two additional outfits for Leon, two new in-game weaponry, a soundtrack swap, Attaché Case: Gold, Classic, Charm: Handgun Ammo, Charm: Green Herb, and a treasure map to assist players in finding hidden objects that aren't accessible in the Standard Edition.

For $249.99, the Collector's Edition of the Resident Evil 4 remake will be offered for those seeking the full Resident Evil 4 remake experience. This edition also comes with a plethora of physical and digital treasures:

A Leon S. Kennedy figurine

A Steelbook case for the game

An artbook and game’s map

DLC product codes

Attaché Case: Gold, Classic, Charm: Handgun Ammo, and Charm: Green Herb

A Soundtrack swap, collector’s box, and special map

Leon Accessory: Sunglasses (Sporty)

Two new Ashley costumes

Two additional outfits for Leon

Two new in-game weaponry

Collector's Editions are a bit difficult to get due to their high popularity. They are generally priced a lot higher than the Standard and Deluxe Editions, but the biggest fans of the franchise will want to get their hands on the exclusive items that come with it.

