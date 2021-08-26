New Saints Row reboot will bring a mix of old and new side activities

Deep Silver recently unveiled a new Saints Row reboot game which takes players to the city of Santo Ileso with a new cast of characters.

Saints Row is one of the most iconic third-person action shooter sandbox franchises. While the game was originally inspired by Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto series, it soon found its footing in the over-the-top ridiculous humor. And that humor was no exception in the side activities.

With every new entry, the series grew more and more ridiculous and over the top, with Saints Row IV making the player the sole ruler of the universe, and Gat Out of Hell challenging the master of the dark world. Volition is taking the series back to its roots with the reboot, but still maintaining its over-the-top ridiculous humor.

Saints Row reboot takes the old activities and builds upon it

Starting from the original game in 2006 to Saints Row IV in 2013, the series has always had crazy activities. From escorts on Saints Row to Septic Avenger in Saints Row 2, to Professor Genki’s Super Ethical Reality Climax and Genkibowl VII in Saints Row The Third, to UFO Mech Suit Mayhem and Professor Genki’s Mind over Murder in Saints Row IV, the series has always had over the top activities.

Players will not only be able to take part in different activities, which are a mix of old and new, but they’ll also be connected to different businesses in the game.

As the player progresses, they will gain access to different locations to establish a business and earn passively, or take an active hand and expand their earnings. In an example, the developers mentioned how the player will be able to establish a hospital in a location of their choice, and then participate in a classic activity, Insurance Fraud, which has been part of the franchise since the early days.

While the developers haven’t fully unveiled the list of activities players can take part in, the game is certain to retain the classic Saints Row humor. Fingers crossed for a return of the Septic Avenger.

Saints Row launches on February 25, 2022 for all home consoles and PCs via the Epic Games Store.

