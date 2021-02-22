New SKS in Garena COD Mobile: Everything to know

COD Mobile is one of the best battle royale games on the mobile platform. The frequent updates, new weapons, skins, and other things have kept this game interesting.

This intense game is all about eliminating enemies and surviving till the end. To defeat the enemies, players can use a variety of guns.

SKS is the latest gun that has been added to the game. The gun was part of the recent COD Mobile update.

SKS in COD Mobile

The SKS is the newest marksman gun added to COD Mobile. It is the second marksmen rifle in the game, after the Kilo bolt-action. The gun offers deadly precision and reliable accuracy in fight. It has already become a viral weapon among the players.

SKS COD Mobile

Damage: 72

Range: 62

Advertisement

Fire Rate: 43

With great damage and long-range, it is one of the deadliest weapons in the game. It can be used as a DMR.

How to unlock SKS in COD Mobile:

The players can unlock this gun by spending cash through the Pestilence Draw. Alternatively, one can get 10 items in the draw, with players getting a seemingly random chance of getting one. It will cost a player $30.

The other way is to complete the eight BR Buff season challenges. A player must complete the following challenges to unlock the gun:

1) Play three battle royale matches.

2) Kill five enemies in the High Tier Loot Zone marked in orange on the BR map.

3) Use Trap Master BR Class 10 times in battle royale.

4) Pick up a Customized Weapon from an Airdrop in battle royale three times.

5) Kill five enemies with a Customized Weapon from your loadout.

6) Pick up an Epic Weapon in battle royale three times.

7) Kill five enemies with Legendary Weapons in a battle royale.

8) Kill five enemies with Annihilator in battle royale.

Once a player completes all these tasks, the game will award the standard SKS. Gamers can also follow the video below to learn more about this new gun of Garena COD Mobile: