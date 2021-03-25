New Star Gazer bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena frequently adds new cosmetic items to Free Fire. These items can be collected through various in-game activities, such as completing a set of challenges or participating in Luck Royale spins.

One of the most recent items that were added to the Luck Royale section of Free Fire is the new Star Gazer bundle.

The Star Gazer Diamond Royale bundle in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, the Star Gazer bundle is one of the newest arrivals in Free Fire. It will be available in the Diamond Royale section until April 16th.

The Star Gazer bundle consists of:

Star Gazer (Top)

Star Gazer (Bottom)

Star Gazer (Shoes)

Star Gazer (Head)

How to get the Star Gazer bundle in Garena Free Fire

Players must ensure that they have enough diamonds for the Luck Royale spin. They can then follow the steps given below to obtain the Star Gazer in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must run Free Fire and wait for the default menu screen to appear.

Click the 'Luck Royale' icon

Step 2: They should then tap on the Luck Royale icon on the left-hand side of the screen.

Tap on the Diamond Royale segment

Step 3: Next, players must select the Diamond Royale segment located at the left-hand corner of the screen.

Select the desired spin

Step 4: There will be two spin choices on the screen. A single spin costs 60 diamonds, while 11 spins cost 600 diamonds.

Step 5: Players need to spin until they get the Star Gazer bundle from the prize pool.

Note: The Star Gazer bundle is not guaranteed to players in the prize pool.

