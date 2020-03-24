New TDM 'Library Mode' coming soon to PUBG Mobile

Library Mode has been spotted in the Game for Peace beta version

The new TDM is expected to arrive in the next update of PUBG Mobile's global update

Library Mode in PUBG Mobile

A new TDM Mode has been spotted in the PUBG Mobile beta version recently. This new mode is known as the Library Mode and has already been added in the Game for Peace beta version. As per the leaks, the mode is expected to be included in the next global update 0.17.5 of PUBG Mobile.

New TDM: Library Mode in PUBG Mobile

The new TDM mode is based on a whole new concept. In Library Mode:

Two teams are spawned on a 4x4 library map.

Library Mode Map

Each player of the team has to take a total of 18 kills.

Library Mode

The player has to take each kill with a different gun.

After every kill, the gun is changed automatically with the weapon that the opponent was carrying.

The team whose players complete the task first is the winning team.

Along with the fun gameplay it offers to the players, the map itself looks great. The mode also puts the gun-handling skills of the players to test as they have to handle a total of 18 different guns in a single match. Here's a gameplay video of the new Library Mode posted by LuckyMan on his YouTube channel: