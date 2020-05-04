New Tier Protection Event: All you need to know about it

Tier Protection in PUBG Mobile

Before its upcoming update 0.18.0, PUBG Mobile has launched a new feature called Tier Protection which will be valid from May 3 to May 7. Tier Protection will help players protect their rating pints and push for the highest rank possible. This feature has been added a few days before the release of Royale Pass Season 13.

Tier Protection Event: How to activate and more

Tier protection helps players protect some of their rating points when they die early in a match. It works only with teammates and not with random players. Players can now land in hot-drops like Georopol, Novo, Bootcamp, and Picado, and there would be minimum decrement (zero in many cases) in their rating points.

Your points are protected! 🛡️



Be sure to team up from May 3rd-May 7th and rank up quickly! 👉 https://t.co/3NwhVsRPPA pic.twitter.com/Y27BuhKwrw — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 2, 2020

How to Activate tier protection?

Tier Protection is automatically activated as soon as the system detects a player playing with his teammates. There is no other way to enable it.

Before this feature was introduced, the traditional approach to enable Tier Protection was through the Tier Protection Card which could be earned using the crate opening.

Why Tier Protection?

Tier protection is most beneficial to players who are still pushing their ranks to Conqueror. The road to conqueror has become difficult for players who are still at a total rating of less than 6000. However, this step by the developers might give them the best possible chance to level up.

Tier Protection Event

Players can now push their ranks without any fear of losing points. Most the Indian players like Novaking (Conqueror top 500), Mr. Spike (top 20), and PH-Ranjit (top 500) are fearlessly pushing their ranks. Tier Protection has also saved a lot of players from losing the conqueror tag.

One exciting aspect of the Tier Protection Event is its fixed duration for a single day. Protection is only active only for a few hours post login, which has led to some complaining about it. However, this only makes strategizing about how to use it more challenging. Having Tier Protection will not ensure that your rank is protected completely during the five-day window.