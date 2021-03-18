Create
12 finalists for the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring announced

12 teams will battle it out in the battle royale squad mode for the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring title and a large share of the INR 75 lakh prize pool
Garena
OFFICIAL
News
Garena has announced the 12 finalists of its flagship Free Fire tournament in India – the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring.

These 12 teams will battle it out in the battle royale squad mode for the title and a lion’s share of the INR 75 lakh prize pool. However, that’s not all at stake. The top two teams will also get the chance to represent their nation at the Free Fire World Series 2021, Free Fire’s most iconic international tournament.

All 12 finalists have won a direct invite to the first edition of the Free Fire Pro League for India, which will take place in the second quarter.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring Grand Finals

The 12 qualifying teams for the FFIC 2021 Spring Grand Finals are as follows:

Group A

  1. Sixth Sense
  2. Total Gaming

Group B

  1. Team Elite
  2. Captains

Group C

  1. Survivor 4AM
  2. Team Chaos

Note: The top 2 teams from each group earned direct qualification for the Grand Finals.

Play-Ins

  1. AFF Esports
  2. Last Breath
  3. LVL Iconic
  4. Nemesis
  5. Team D Esports
  6. Galaxy Racer

Note: Teams #7 to #12 booked their spots in the Grand Finals after navigating through the Play-Ins on 14 March.

The FFIC 2021 Spring Grand Finals will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 21, at 18:00 IST.

Tune in to Free Fire Esports India's Facebook and YouTube channels or BOOYAH! to catch all the riveting action.

Published 18 Mar 2021, 11:56 IST
Free Fire India Championship Garena Free Fire Free Fire Update
