17-year-old boy from Bihar ends life after losing match in PUBG: Reports

In recent years, the Indian mobile gaming market has seen impressive growth due to titles like PUBG Mobile/BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and Free Fire. The madness around the former is on another level, and the game has been associated with some unfortunate news in the past. However, in a recent case that was made public on Saturday, August 20, a 17-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling of his room.

The popular Battle Royale game has been blamed by the family members for the death of the teenage boy who resided in the Choti Sardho village of Bhagalpur in the Indian state of Bihar. According to a report by the Times of India, the 17-year-old Roshan Kumar, whose alias was Vikash, had hung himself after allegedly losing a match in the Krafton-backed game.

PUBG blamed for another suicide in Bihar

Sources claim that Roshan was playing PUBG on his phone in his room and did not respond to his family members when they asked him about dinner on Friday. The matter became worrisome when the boy did not open the door on Saturday, and the family had to force the door open, which is when the found hanging.

The family has claimed that their son was addicted to the popular Battle Royale game and used to get extremely upset whenever he lost a match. According to them, the same might have happened on Friday night, which prompted Roshan to do the unthinkable.

However, some sources also indicate the possibility of a love angle that forced the 17-year-old to commit suicide. Reportedly, Roshan had faced rejection from a girl in his locality whom he loved. Hence, there is a chance that the rejection might have influenced the abrupt decision.

The autopsy reports have also confirmed that Roshan's death was indeed a suicide. The exact reason behind it, however, is still unknown as the family still seems to be in shock following the unfortunate incident.

For the unversed, the popular BR game Player Unkown's Battlegrounds Mobile was banned in India in September 2020. However, the Krafton-backed game did make a return in the form of BGMI in July 2021, but it, too, was banned in July 2022. Coincidentally, both games were banned under Section 69A of the IT law.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh