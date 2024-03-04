"You're already approaching 250m": Fans react as MrBeast shares custom YouTube play button for reaching 200 million subscribers

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has recently shared a photo of the 200 million subscriber player button sent over by YouTube. The popular content creator is the only non-corporate channel on the Google-owned platform to reach the impressive milestone, becoming one of only two to achieve this feat in October of 2023, along with the Indian music label T-Series.

Since then, Jimmy has added millions of more subscribers and currently stands at 242 million. Many of his fans noted this very fact while congratulating him on getting the unique award, with one X user stating:

"That's so sick, it's crazy that you're already quickly approaching 250m.. LOL"

Expand Tweet

MrBeast apparently forgot to post his 200 million subscriber YouTube award and has been sitting on it for a "while"

Expand Tweet

As one of the most prolific YouTubers of the last decade, MrBeast has seen immense growth in popularity over the last couple of years, leaving behind all of his fellow content creators in terms of the number of subscribers on his channel. As per the latest numbers, the second most subscribed non-brand channel is Like Nastya, with around 113 million subscribers, less than half of Donaldson's main channel.

In addition, MrBeast has several secondary channels that produce philanthropic content and videos in other languages, such as Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic.

Suffice it to say that the North Carolina-based YouTuber is a global sensation, and considering how the website is known to send over plaques and trophies to creators for achieving milestones, the 200,000,000 subscriber trophy was a long time coming. As per posts from him and others in his team, it is a custom-made award resembling the channel's tiger logo.

Expand Tweet

However, it does appear that the content king has been sitting with the custom-made award for some time, as in a subsequent post on X, he revealed:

"Yeah I was supposed to tweet this a while ago and just randomly remembered lol"

Expand Tweet

MrBeast's post has gone viral, garnering over 5 million views in a couple of hours since it went live on X. Here are some general reactions from fans and fellow YouTubers lauding him on his success.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

MrBeast recently shared some tips for his fellow content creators on X and claimed that over the last year, his channel has seen a massive improvement in viewership engagement and retainment due to long-form content. He urged YouTubers to do away with fast-paced videos, stating that slowing down has increased numbers.