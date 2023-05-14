32nd SEA Games MLBB: Medalists, results, and more

The 32nd SEA Games Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) wrapped up on Sunday. The Men's competition, which saw nine countries compete across three days, was clinched by the Philippines. The country claimed the gold medal after hammering Malaysia in the Grand Finale by a score of 3-0. Professional players of Bren Esports represented the nation at the medal contest.

Malaysia, who had a fine run in the group stage, played ordinarily in their decisive game and acquired the silver medal. The team's coordination fell apart, resulting in consecutive losses in all three rounds in the final. Myanmar outplayed Cambodia in the bronze medal match by a score of 2-0.

32nd Southeast Asian Games MLBB Men's event

Gold - Philippines

Silver - Malaysia

Bronze - Myanmar

fourth Place - Cambodia

Fifth Place - Vietnam

Sixth Place - Indonesia

Seventh Place - Laos

Eighth Place - Singapore

Ninth Place - Timor Leste

During the first leg, Malaysia and the Philippines were the two countries in Group A, while Myanmar and Cambodia were the two performers in Group B. These four countries fought in the Playoffs, which consisted of all BO3 matches except the Grand Final.

Women's events

The MLBB Women’s event of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games concluded on May 11, with Indonesia clinching the gold medal. The contest saw a total of six countries fight across two days in Cambodia. For the first time, the prestigious medal event boasted the Mobile Legends women’s competition.

Indonesia outplayed the Philippines in the Grand Finals by a score line of 3-2. It was a mind boggling match between these two countries for the gold medals. The professional women MLBB athletes of Bigetron Esports represent Indonesia and secured the title without losing a single match in the competition.

In the first stage, the unit was placed in Group A alongside the Philippines and Cambodia. The host country was knocked out of the event in the Group Stage. While Malaysia, Vietnam, and Laos were in Group B.

32nd Southeast Asian Games MLBB Women's event

Gold - Indonesia

Silver - Philippines

Bronze - Malaysia

fourth Place - Vietnam

Fifth Place - Cambodia

Sixth Place - Laos

In the Playoffs, Indonesia hammered Vietnam in the first game to reach the gold medal match, where the country faced the Philippines, who came there after defeating Malaysia. While the two losing sides fought each other for the Bronze Medal, in which Malaysia exhibited its best to grab the third position. Fans saw a nerve wracking battle in this Mobile Legends Bang Bang tournament.

Poll : 0 votes