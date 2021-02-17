Create
Four teams banned from PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2021 for using third-party software

PMCO Spring split 2021
The Group Stages of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Spring Split are currently going on in full flow.

PUBG Mobile Officials are organizing the PMCO for 27 regions, where more than 500 top teams across various countries are competing. It is of utmost importance for the officials to keep the competition fair.

In order to maintain fair-play, the officials carry on different investigations for every team. Although developers are strengthening the in-game anti-cheat system with every update, they also carry on third-party video reviews after each game.

Thanks to strict scrutiny by the officials, PUBG Mobile has found some irregularities in the tournament. Players from four teams were found using third-party scripts to gain an unfair advantage in the game. It is not mentioned by the officials what kind of script/hack the players were using. The players found cheating were banned by the game and their respective teams have been disqualified from the tournament.

Here is a list of four teams that are disqualified from the PUBG Mobile Club open 2021 spring:-

Europe Wildcard:- DarkKnock

North America:- TeamMvrk

United Kingdom:- Kurd Man

Turkey:- FLBV

The officials also mentioned that the teams will not be replaced by any other team, and that the competition will continue as planned.

After a successful 2020, PUBG Mobile wanted 2021 to be even bigger. They increased the total prize pool for the year to 14 million USD, from the 5 million USD that it was earlier. To cover more countries, they added seven new Pro Leagues.

The Pro League will be the Ultimate Tournament for the region, where the top teams from different Club Opens will battle against top invited teams. The total prize pool of the PMCO is more than 1.6 million USD. The PMCO also saw another change in that it will not feature the snow map of Vikendi. The finals of the PMCO are scheduled from 24th to 28th February 2021.

Published 17 Feb 2021, 23:33 IST
