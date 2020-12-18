4 Unknown Lvl crowned the champions of Free Fire Battle Arena: Season 2

The Grand Finals of Free Fire Battle Arena: Season 2 concluded today. The day of the Grand Finals turned out to be eventful, and it was filled to the brim with action. It saw the top 12 qualified teams battling it out for the ultimate prize-pool of 300,000 in-game diamonds.

Free Fire Battle : Season 2 Grand Finals Overall standings

Free Fire Battle Arena: Season 2 Grand Finals Overall standings

At the end of the day, 4 Unknown Lvl took home the title with 181 points and 46 kills. The team was dominant throughout the tournament, as they directly qualified for the Finals through the League stage.

Following them in second place was XTZ Esports with 150 points and 36 kills. This team also showed great resilience throughout the tournament to become the runners-up. In third place was ES Iconic, with 111 points and 22 kills.

The fourth and the fifth spots on the tournament table were captured by TSG Army and The 4 AM, with 108 and 102 points to their names respectively.

The Grand Finals featured a total of 6 matches across different maps of Free Fire. The finals saw the highest level of competition, as all the teams who qualified for the finals had given their blood, sweat, and tears in the earlier stages of the event.

The Grand Finals kicked off with the first Free Fire match on Bermuda. This match was won by Raven Esports with 30 points to their name. Following them in second place was 4 Unknown Lvl, while Team Hype took the third spot.

The second and the third matches of the day, played on maps Purgatory and Kalahari, were both won by The 4AM. These great wins propelled 4AM to 81 points on the overall standings at the halfway stage of the Grand Finals.

The fourth and fifth Free Fire matches of the day, played on Bermuda and Purgatory, were won by TSG Hard and 4 Unknown Lvl respectively. The Booyah in the fifth match helped 4 Unknown Lvl maintain their top spot on the overall leaderboards with 152 points going into the final match of the day.

The sixth and final match of the day and the Grand Finals, played on Kalahari, was won by No Mercy. Following them in second place was 4 Unknown LvL, while XTZ Esports stood in the third spot.