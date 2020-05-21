5 best PC games in India that require only 2 GB RAM
- A list of the five best games that can be played on a PC with 2 GB RAM or less.
- These are the games that can keep one busy during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.
Tired of playing games on your mobile phone as your PC is not equipped with enough RAM? You don't have to worry anymore. Sportskeeda has brought for you a list of exciting games you can play on a computer that has 2 GB RAM or less.
List of PC games for computers with 2 GB RAM:
# 1: Need for Speed Most Wanted
If you feel the Need for Speed but don't have the required hardware to run the game, don't worry.
Need for Speed Most Wanted is one of the games that would fulfil your desire whether you want to run away from cops or want to show off to your friends, It would quickly become one of the most played games in your PC.
Minimum System Requirements:
CPU: 2 GHz Dual Core (Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or Althon X2 2.7 GHz)
RAM: 2 GB
GPU: Graphics card (AMD): DirectX 10.1 compatible with 512 MB RAM (ATI Radeon 3000, 4000, 5000 or 6000 series, with ATI Radeon 3870 or higher performance)
DX: DirectX 10.0
OS: Windows Vista (Service Pack 1) 32-bit
Store: 20 GB
Sound: DirectX Compatible
ODD: DVD Rom Drive.
# 2: GTA San Andreas
GTA San Andreas is of the great games you can play if your PC is only equipped with 256 MB of RAM. Follow Carl Johnson and take part in his rendezvous as you roam around the streets of San Andreas.
Minimum System Requirements:
CPU: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor
RAM: 256MB of RAM
GPU: 64MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)
DX: DirectX 9
OS: Windows 2000 or Windows XP
Store: 3.6GB of free hard disk space (minimal install)
Sound: DirectX 9 compatible Sound Card
ODD: 8-Speed DVD-ROM drive.
# 3: Project IGI 2: Covert Strike
This is one of the first action games to become famous worldwide. This first-person tactical shooter game is the go-to game for gamers. Get your adrenaline pumping as you fulfil 19 missions with various challenges thrown in your direction.
Minimum System Requirements:
CPU: Pentium III or Athlon 700MHz Processor
RAM: 128MB RAM
GPU: 32MB 3D Accelerated Video Card
DX: DirectX 8.1
OS: Windows 98/ME/2000/XP
Store: 1.9GB Hard Disk Space
Sound: DirectX-compatible Sound Card
ODD: 8X CD-ROM Drive
Network: 56Kbps Modem (Modem play).
# 4: Assassin's Creed
If you love to play games based on historical fiction, you would love Assassin's Creed. So dust off your sword and let the violence, blood and gore keep you hooked to the screen.
Minimum System Requirements:
CPU: Dual-core processor 2.6 GHz Intel® Pentium® D or AMD Athlon™ 64 X2 3800+
RAM: 1 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista
GPU: 256 MB DirectX® 10.0–compliant video card or DirectX 9.0–compliant card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher (NVIDIA GeForce 6800+ / ATI Radeon X1600+)
DX: DirectX 9.0 or 10.0 libraries (included on disc)
OS: Windows® XP/Windows Vista® (only)
Store: 12 GB
Sound: DirectX 9.0 or 10.0 compliant sound card
ODD: DVD-ROM dual-layer drive.
# 5: Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
All enthusiasts of action games have a special place in their hearts for Prince of Persia. This is one of the action-adventure games that need only 256 MB of RAM. So even if you don't have a fancy computer, you won't be deprived of playing this awesome game.
Minimum System Requirements:
CPU: 1000 MHz Pentium III, AMD Athlon or equivalent
RAM: 256 MB RAM
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 3 or higher, ATI Radeon 7500 or higher, Intel 915G
DX: DirectX 9.0c
OS: Win 98 SE/2000/XP Only
Store: 1.5 GB hard drive space for minimum installation
Sound: DirectX 8.0 compatible sound device
ODD: CD or DVD-ROM.