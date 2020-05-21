5 best PC games in India that require only 2 GB RAM

Prince of Persia

Tired of playing games on your mobile phone as your PC is not equipped with enough RAM? You don't have to worry anymore. Sportskeeda has brought for you a list of exciting games you can play on a computer that has 2 GB RAM or less.

List of PC games for computers with 2 GB RAM:

# 1: Need for Speed Most Wanted

NSF: Most Wanted. Image: Medium

If you feel the Need for Speed but don't have the required hardware to run the game, don't worry.

Need for Speed Most Wanted is one of the games that would fulfil your desire whether you want to run away from cops or want to show off to your friends, It would quickly become one of the most played games in your PC.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: 2 GHz Dual Core (Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or Althon X2 2.7 GHz)

RAM: 2 GB

GPU: Graphics card (AMD): DirectX 10.1 compatible with 512 MB RAM (ATI Radeon 3000, 4000, 5000 or 6000 series, with ATI Radeon 3870 or higher performance)

DX: DirectX 10.0

OS: Windows Vista (Service Pack 1) 32-bithttps://gamesystemrequirements.com/

Store: 20 GB

Sound: DirectX Compatible

ODD: DVD Rom Drive.

# 2: GTA San Andreas

GTA: San Andreas. Image: Wikipedia

GTA San Andreas is of the great games you can play if your PC is only equipped with 256 MB of RAM. Follow Carl Johnson and take part in his rendezvous as you roam around the streets of San Andreas.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor

RAM: 256MB of RAM

GPU: 64MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)

DX: DirectX 9

OS: Windows 2000 or Windows XPhttps://gamesystemrequirements.com/

Store: 3.6GB of free hard disk space (minimal install)

Sound: DirectX 9 compatible Sound Card

ODD: 8-Speed DVD-ROM drive.

# 3: Project IGI 2: Covert Strike

Project IGI 2: Covert Strike. Image: Pinterest

This is one of the first action games to become famous worldwide. This first-person tactical shooter game is the go-to game for gamers. Get your adrenaline pumping as you fulfil 19 missions with various challenges thrown in your direction.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: Pentium III or Athlon 700MHz Processor

RAM: 128MB RAM

GPU: 32MB 3D Accelerated Video Card

DX: DirectX 8.1

OS: Windows 98/ME/2000/XPhttps://gamesystemrequirements.com/

Store: 1.9GB Hard Disk Space

Sound: DirectX-compatible Sound Card

ODD: 8X CD-ROM Drive

Network: 56Kbps Modem (Modem play).

# 4: Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed. Image: Wikipedia

If you love to play games based on historical fiction, you would love Assassin's Creed. So dust off your sword and let the violence, blood and gore keep you hooked to the screen.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: Dual-core processor 2.6 GHz Intel® Pentium® D or AMD Athlon™ 64 X2 3800+

RAM: 1 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista

GPU: 256 MB DirectX® 10.0–compliant video card or DirectX 9.0–compliant card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher (NVIDIA GeForce 6800+ / ATI Radeon X1600+)

DX: DirectX 9.0 or 10.0 libraries (included on disc)

OS: Windows® XP/Windows Vista® (only)https://gamesystemrequirements.com/

Store: 12 GB

Sound: DirectX 9.0 or 10.0 compliant sound card

ODD: DVD-ROM dual-layer drive.

# 5: Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within. Image: Steam.

All enthusiasts of action games have a special place in their hearts for Prince of Persia. This is one of the action-adventure games that need only 256 MB of RAM. So even if you don't have a fancy computer, you won't be deprived of playing this awesome game.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: 1000 MHz Pentium III, AMD Athlon or equivalent

RAM: 256 MB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 3 or higher, ATI Radeon 7500 or higher, Intel 915G

DX: DirectX 9.0c

OS: Win 98 SE/2000/XP Onlyhttps://gamesystemrequirements.com/

Store: 1.5 GB hard drive space for minimum installation

Sound: DirectX 8.0 compatible sound device

ODD: CD or DVD-ROM.