5men withdraw from Epic League after Dota 2 roster disbands

Rasmus "Misery" Filipsen lead team 5men have withdrawn their participation from the ongoing Epic League Dota 2 Championships after disbanding their entire squad.

5men was a European stack that was making noise in the top-tier of the professional Dota 2 scene. Boasting of players like Rasmus "Chessie" Blomdin, Andreas "Xibbe" Ragnemalm, Marcus "Ace" Hoelgaard, and Johan "pieliedie" Astrom, the 5men squad made their presence felt in the ESL One Germany Dota 2 Championships under the TI Finalist captain, Misery.

⚡ 5MEN WITHDRAWN FROM EPIC LEAGUE DOTA 2 ⚡️



Representatives of the team said that the team will not continue to play in the tournament due to the disbanding of the squad.



All team matches will be counted as losses, including those that have already been played.#EPICLeague pic.twitter.com/UvfJjnRr1V — EPICENTER (@epicentergg) November 18, 2020

Putting up stellar performances against Team Nigma and Vikin.GG, 5men made their intentions clear by bursting on to the tier-one scene. Originating from Europe, all the players in the team were from either Sweden or Denmark.

The community is not entirely pleased with the team's withdrawal and they made their opinion heard on Twitter.

Let's take a look at what this means for the ongoing Epic League Dota 2 Championships and what the community had to say regarding 5men.

5men disband Dota 2 roster

Although it is not uncommon for professional players to contact others and put together a five-man stack in esports, the introduction of 5men into the Dota 2 scene and their sudden disbanding has further disappointed an already suffering community.

Some teams are so quick to disband without trying to bond their playstyle. I just don't get it. — Mr Sadist (@MrSadist8) November 19, 2020

weirdchamp on 5men for disband while tournament running, players should be punished for that

what a joke — Adel Chemi (@adel_chemi) November 19, 2020

Considering the prolonged inactivity of the Dota Pro Circuit, all the Dota 2 action that the community gets is from non-DPC tournaments such as the Epic League. 5men disbanding midway through the tournament is not only disappointing for the community but also raises major concern about the future for the fans.

While other teams like Ninjas in Pyjamas, Gambit Esports, and Team Empire are still battling it out in Division 2 of the Epic League, the future of the players in 5men is unknown. However, judging by previous records, all of the players on 5men are extremely talented and skilled at Dota 2, and it should be only a matter of time before we see these players on a new roster.

With the standings in Division 1 heating up, top-tier teams such as OG, Alliance, and even ESL One Germany Dota 2 Champions, Team Liquid have found themselves lurking within the relegation zone. After some scintillating performances coming from Natus Vincere, Vikin.GG, and Virtus Pro, the Epic League is anyone's to claim at the moment.