6-year old Call of Duty: Warzone streamer banned on a live stream, fans not happy

Rogan "RowdyRogan" Drew is a six-year-old Call of Duty: Warzone streamer who was recently handed a ban by Activision during one of his live streams.
The six-year-old prodigy made a name for himself with his skills on Call of Duty. RowdyRogan finished in the top 20 in the FaZe 5 recruitment challenge by the FaZe Clan earlier in 2020.
Although the reason behind Rogan's permanent ban from Call of Duty: Warzone remains unknown, many in the community have suggested that the ban might be a result of Rogan being less than 13 years old. Given that both Activision and Twitch have policies regarding the minimum age of a user, it seems that Rogan's ban could be for this reason.
Here's everything to know about RowdyRogan's ban from Call of Duty: Warzone and how the community reacted to it.
Six-year-old streamer banned from Call of Duty: Warzone
With the official Activision Terms of Use suggesting that "Products are made available to individuals aged 13 or older" RowdyRogan's ban may seem justified. However, the official terms also go on to state that
"Activision recommends that parents and guardians familiarize themselves with parental controls available on Devices they provide to their child and accompany their child if aged under 13 years of age, or the applicable age in your jurisdiction, when online."
Given that Rogan was accompanied by his father throughout his games and streams, some have speculated that the ban by Activision contradicts their own terms. Without a specific reason for the ban, however, it is difficult to know whether this is the case or not.
After receiving the ban on his live stream, Rogan was visibly upset and broke down into tears. Rogan's father was also enraged at the ban and kept reassuring the six-year-old streamer saying that they would "get it back" and that "it's gotta be a mistake."
Rogan's reaction at being banned from Call of Duty: Warzone has angered the Warzone community. Many have voiced their discontent online.
With notable figures from the Call of Duty: Warzone community stepping in and protesting Rogan's ban, it may be just a matter of time before RowdyRogan makes his return to Warzone.Published 10 Dec 2020, 16:52 IST