6-year old Call of Duty: Warzone streamer banned on a live stream, fans not happy

Rogan "RowdyRogan" Drew is a six-year-old Call of Duty: Warzone streamer who was recently handed a ban by Activision during one of his live streams.

The six-year-old prodigy made a name for himself with his skills on Call of Duty. RowdyRogan finished in the top 20 in the FaZe 5 recruitment challenge by the FaZe Clan earlier in 2020.

As some of you know, Rogan was banned from Warzone on stream tonight. The Team and us are currently trying to handle the situation and will keep you guys updated. Thank you for all the support. #FreeRogan pic.twitter.com/df1B28Fa8R — RowdyRogan (@RowdyRogan) December 10, 2020

Although the reason behind Rogan's permanent ban from Call of Duty: Warzone remains unknown, many in the community have suggested that the ban might be a result of Rogan being less than 13 years old. Given that both Activision and Twitch have policies regarding the minimum age of a user, it seems that Rogan's ban could be for this reason.

Here's everything to know about RowdyRogan's ban from Call of Duty: Warzone and how the community reacted to it.

Six-year-old streamer banned from Call of Duty: Warzone

With the official Activision Terms of Use suggesting that "Products are made available to individuals aged 13 or older" RowdyRogan's ban may seem justified. However, the official terms also go on to state that

"Activision recommends that parents and guardians familiarize themselves with parental controls available on Devices they provide to their child and accompany their child if aged under 13 years of age, or the applicable age in your jurisdiction, when online."

Advertisement

Given that Rogan was accompanied by his father throughout his games and streams, some have speculated that the ban by Activision contradicts their own terms. Without a specific reason for the ban, however, it is difficult to know whether this is the case or not.

After receiving the ban on his live stream, Rogan was visibly upset and broke down into tears. Rogan's father was also enraged at the ban and kept reassuring the six-year-old streamer saying that they would "get it back" and that "it's gotta be a mistake."

Rogan's reaction at being banned from Call of Duty: Warzone has angered the Warzone community. Many have voiced their discontent online.

This is literally heartbreaking. As a mother I can feel the fathers pain. This is his sons dream, and every good parent out there will support their child's dreams and ambitions. I hope everything works out for @RowdyRogan

. This child is gifted and what an amazing father. <3 — 🎅 *DreaM 𝙷𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚝𝚊* ❄ #7RC 🍀 (@BunnyxDesigns) December 10, 2020

I mean, technically he couldn’t even buy it unless his dad directly pays for it. I don’t like that he got banned, but if he’s not old enough to be able to play it himself....idk man, idrk — i am ned (@me_thinks_this_) December 10, 2020

imagine falsely banning a kid but can’t ban hackers that have been in the game for months 🤦🏻‍♂️. Company is a joke — Kevin (@SolixKD) December 10, 2020

Advertisement

whatt?!!!! why??? gotta be a mistake fr — FaZe Temperrr (@Temperrr) December 10, 2020

This is dumb, they won’t be in hackers but will be in a 6 year old — #FaZeSempher #FaZe5 (@SempherTV) December 10, 2020

With notable figures from the Call of Duty: Warzone community stepping in and protesting Rogan's ban, it may be just a matter of time before RowdyRogan makes his return to Warzone.