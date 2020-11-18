8bit ESports exits PUBG Mobile competitive scene after dropping current lineup 

In a shocking development, Team 8bit has released its PUBG Mobile roster and is stepping away from PUBG Mobile Competetive.

Team 8bit was one of only two Indian teams that qualified for PUBG Mobile's first-ever International tournament in Thailand - PMSC Asia 2018, where they also won the first-ever Chicken Dinner by any Indian team.Their Revenge lineup won the PUBG Mobile India Tour(PMIT) 2019, which was one of the country's biggest official PUBG Mobile tournament.

Although 8bit was one of the earliest PUBG Mobile organizations to enter the scene, it failed to leave too much of a mark on the community. 8bit went through many rosters changes over their 2-year period.

8bit recently secured 3rd place in PMCO Wildcard Finals with maximum kills, but failed to qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship slated to start from 24th November.

8bit owner Thug also posted on his Instagram that:

"These boys have been the best ones I have come across. Killer, wherever they go next!"

PUBG Mobile roster of 8bit:-

8bit Akshu

8bit Nono

8bit Omega

Advertisement

8bit AkAkshat

8bit is an Indian Esports organization owned by Animesh "Thug" Agarwal and Lokesh "Goldy" Jain. Thug and Goldy are also into content creation, with 728k and 113k subscribers on Youtube respectively. Thug also manages popular gaming creators like Mortal and Scout.

The organization 8bit has been active for a couple of years now. The company has a state-of-the-art gaming facility in Navi Mumbai, along with Team SouL.

They have active rosters in Clash Royale, Free Fire, Clash of Clans and more. The brand also has a number of streamers and content creators who influence the gaming community in India.

8bit Esports' rosters:

Clash Royale: Smoke, Mabbas, Saif

Free Fire: VK, Lordraj, Sanjeev, RDP, KunalJr

Clash of Clans: 8bit Ashish,8bit Jayz,8bit Akku,8bit Archit

Content Creators: Raven, Mamba, Rebel, Pothead, Beg4mercy, Mafia, K18, Mcqueen.