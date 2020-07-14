PUBG Mobile: 8Bit Thug announces new roster for upcoming tournaments

PUBG Mobile's popularity is soaring high with each passing day, and one reason for that is the myriad tournaments that are lined up. Like teams of every traditional sport, eSports teams are also shuffled regularly.

PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2020 will start from 17th July, which will pave the way for PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) South Asia and PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East. Many other official tournaments are also scheduled in the near future.

Following the trend, 8bit Thug, the owner of 8bit eSports has announced a roster shuffle. Cloak, Akshat, and Omega have joined the roster of 8bit eSports.

Cloak is one of the most experienced players of the PUBG Mobile community. He came 6th in PMIS 2019, 2nd in PMAS 2019, and 3rd in PMIS 2020.

iFlicks is the new coach for Team 8bit. He is a streamer/content creator and has coached Team Mayhem in the past.

PUBG Mobile roster of 8bit

8bit Akshu

8bit Gyrogod

8bit Cloak

8bit Omega

8bit Akshat

8bit iFlicks(Coach)

About 8bit Esports:

8bit is an Indian Esports Organisation owned by Animesh Agarwal "Thug" and Lokesh Jain "Goldy". They have active rosters in PUBG Mobile, Clash Royale, Free Fire, and Clash of Clans. The company has a state-of-the-art gaming facility in Navi Mumbai, along with Team SouL.

8bit Esports' rosters:

8bit Clash Royale: Smoke, Mabbas, Saif

8bit Free Fire: VK, Lordraj, Sanjeev, RDP, KunalJr (They recently won the Battle Arena Championship).

8bit Clash of Clans: 8bit Ashish,8bit Jayz,8bit Akku,8bit Archit

Content Creators: Raven, Mamba, Rebel, Pothead, Beg4mercy, Mafia, K18, Mcqueen, Pothead.

About 8bit Thug: Thug's real name is Animesh Agarwal, and he is the founder and co-owner of 8bit Esports. He has garnered immense fan following over the years.